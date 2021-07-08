Stocks broadly lower…Mortgage rates ease

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are broadly lower on Wall Street as bond yields continue to fall and investors turn cautious after the market hit a series of record highs last week. The S&P 500 was down 0.9% in afternoon trading. Technology companies were having some of the biggest losses. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.30% from 1.32% yesterday. The benchmark yield, which is used to set rates on mortgages and many other kinds of loans, has been falling steadily in recent weeks as traders shift money into bonds. The 10-year yield traded as high as 1.74% at the end of March.