Markets and Delta variant – Gold price at three week high
Investors are concerned about slower economic growth, in contrast to how stock traders reacted earlier this year when they were concerned about rising inflation and the economy heating up. The FOMC minutes, which were released on Wednesday, warned of increased uncertainty in the future. Economists predict that the economy will grow by an annualized 9% in the second quarter of 2021 before slowing in the following months.www.fxstreet.com
Comments / 0