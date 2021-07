With only 32% of the state fully vaccinated, hospitals are trying to spread the word about a life-saving COVID-19 treatment. The Fever and Flu Clinic in Huntsville is hoping to educate the public about monoclonal antibodies. The artificial antibodies are used as a treatment for those who are infected with COVID and likely to experience sever disease. Previously the criteria for requiring the antibodies was much stricter. Now the treatment is available to a wider range of patients.