Santa Barbara, CA

Leave the Bridge Alone

By Mimi Van Schaick Hildbrand, S.B.
Santa Barbara Independent
 12 days ago

As a 77-year resident of Rattlesnake Canyon I am concerned about the Historic Mission Canyon Bridge and Corridor project. Having walked and driven this gateway to my home and my family properties hundreds of times and using the corridor almost daily without incident or observing problems, I ask you to support denial of this project. The bridge has not been found to be unsafe or unsound. The research and information presented since the original proposal bears this out.

