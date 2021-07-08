Cancel
Beauty & Fashion

Congratulations!: Yara Shahidi Lands A Major Deal With Dior And We're Screeching With Excitement

By Tweety Elitou
BET
BET
 14 days ago
Yara Shahidi is making serious business moves! ICYMI: It was recently announced that the Grown-ish actress landed a spectacular role as the Global Brand Ambassador for Dior. Serving as the face for both the fashion and beauty departments of the major brand, it is expected that fans will see the 21-year-old star drippin’ in the most fabulous threads and best glam on both her social media timelines and red carpet events.

BET

BET

New York City, NY
BET is the nation’s leading provider of quality entertainment, music and news for the African-American audience.

