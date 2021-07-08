Congratulations!: Yara Shahidi Lands A Major Deal With Dior And We're Screeching With Excitement

For years, fans have been following the ups and downs of Zoey Johnson and her friend group as they navigate the maze that is CalU and now Senior Year is finally here!. Season 4 starts off giving us major ‘We Outside’ vibes with the crew vacationing in Mexico. As per usual, the looks are on ten — but so is the drama. Since the beginning of the Grownish series we’ve been waiting for Zoey and Aaron to become a couple, and for those that have been #TeamAaron, we’ve finally gotten our wish.