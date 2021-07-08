Cancel
NABJ Demands Meeting With ESPN, Disney Execs After Rachel Nichols Comments

By Paul Meara
BET
BET
The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) is requesting a meeting with ESPN and Walt Disney executives after expressing “outrage” over a recent New York Times report that uncovered "a toxic ESPN culture that appears to promote bias." Clips obtained by the The New York Times showed reporter Rachel Nichols...

Related
NFLNew York Post

Maria Taylor, ESPN facing possible divorce over ‘Stephen A. Smith money’

At one point in negotiations with NBA Finals host and College Football national championship sideline reporter Maria Taylor, ESPN offered her a raise from her current salary of nearly $1 million per year that would eventually reach almost $5 million, according to sources. Taylor turned it down. Taylor, sources said,...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Jalen Rose Had A Message For ESPN On Wednesday

Jalen Rose had a message for his employer on Wednesday night. Earlier on Wednesday, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that Maria Taylor’s future at ESPN could be in limbo due to contract negotiations. Taylor was reportedly seeking “Stephen A. Smith-type money” from ESPN, as her contract expires...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Former ESPN Analyst Reveals His Experience With Rachel Nichols

A former ESPN NBA analyst has taken to Twitter to share his thoughts on Rachel Nichols following the New York Times’ bombshell story on Sunday. Earlier on Sunday, the New York Times reported on the growing controversy at ESPN regarding Nichols and fellow host Maria Taylor. A leaked audio recording from 2020 reveals that Nichols questioned Taylor’s promotion to NBA Finals hosting duty.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Has Rachel Nichols been fired by ESPN?

ESPN'S Rachel Nichols is an American broadcaster. Nichols has made headlines after her comments about her ESPN colleague, Maria Taylor, 34. Nichols, 47, recently apologized on-air for her comments about Taylor. As of July 6, 2021, Nichols has not been let go by the company but has since been pulled...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Spun

Look: Jemele Hill Reacts To The Drama At ESPN

Former ESPN host and writer Jemele Hill is one of many who weighed in on the situation at her former employer involving Maria Taylor and Rachel Nichols. Things exploded over the weekend when a New York Times report documented leaked audio of Nichols from July 2020 complaining about Taylor taking over her role hosting the NBA Finals.
CelebritiesPosted by
Shine My Crown

ESPN’s Maria Taylor Breaks Silence Amid Rachel Nichols Controversy: ‘I’m Still in the Fight’

Maria Taylor has finally broken her silence amid the recent controversy surrounding her colleague, Rachel Nichols. “During the dark times I always remember that I am in this position to open doors and light the path that others walk down,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing pictures of a few of her career highlights. “I’ve taken some punches but that just means I’m still in the fight. Remember to lift as you climb and always KEEP RISING ❤️”
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Rachel Nichols' words confirm the fears faced by women of color

Rafia Zakaria is a columnist for Dawn newspaper in Pakistan and The Baffler. She is the author of several books, including the forthcoming "Against White Feminism: Notes of Disruption" (W.W. Norton, August 2021). The views expressed here are hers. View more opinion on CNN. (CNN) — So many women of...
NBANew York Post

Maria Taylor really enjoyed introducing Malika Andrews amid Rachel Nichols ESPN drama

Maria Taylor joyfully embraced ESPN reporter Malika Andrews in her NBA Finals sideline debut on Tuesday night amid major drama at the network. The “NBA Countdown” host was all smiles in her first broadcast since a leaked video over the weekend exposed white ESPN host Rachel Nichols’ for making disparaging “diversity” comments about Taylor, a black rising star at the network.
BasketballNew York Post

The $12 million truth about Stephen A. Smith’s ESPN deal

Quite frankly, Stephen A. Smith is being paid. Smith’s contract is for $12 million per year, according to sources. As The Post previously reported, Smith’s personal salary is $8 million a year — which is correct — but he also has a $4 million-per-year production contract. That makes the total...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Chris Broussard and Rob Parker Rip Rachel Nichols For Maria Taylor Comments

Rob Parker: “Rachel Nichols could have said ‘I don’t think Maria Taylor deserves the job, I’m better than her, I can host the show.' You could feel that way and like ‘I’m better than her, I’ve done it before, I’ve had my own show at CNN’, but once you bring in ‘the only reason she got hired is because of diversity and because she’s Black, that’s where you lose me… This pains me because we put our blood, sweat, and tears into this business and the notion like ‘oh my God, they’re just giving Black people jobs!’ is just asinine. It makes me sick, it really does, and that people really believe that. She [Maria Taylor] has put in her time and put in her hard work for her opportunity. I’m not saying everybody has to love her and she’s the greatest thing since sliced bread, but don’t belittle her or make it seem like she didn’t earn her way… If that was me and you on that set with Rachel we would have talked with Rachel about the pain and anguish in what Black people have to go through to make it in this business, and it ain’t right to paint us in that light, and continue a stereotype that we don’t belong and that we only get handouts. That’s what bothers me. What are you saying, Rachel?? Do you believe we don’t belong up there with you?? Am I a minority hire?? Is that what you think of me?? Do you really believe they gave me this job because I’m Black? Where did that come from with you? I’m so tired of hearing that this is the only way we get our job. REALLY??”

