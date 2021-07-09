Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Bakesys – “Sentences I’d Like To Hear the End Of”

By Creature of War
readjunk.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK ska legends the Bakesys are back with their third full length album once again on Do The Dog Music. This time they’re bring some 80s synth pop to their ska and dub as well as lyrics that dive into 1960s Cold War apprehension. “Sentences I’d Like To Hear the...

www.readjunk.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Armstrong
Person
Muhammed Ali
Person
Fidel Castro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold War#Music Genre#Assassination#Facebook#Ways They Tried
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicVulture

Add This to the Bob Dylan Hilarious Story Canon

Bob Dylan is a world-class weirdo, the alpha Wilbury, a man so confident in his achievements that he ignored the Nobel Prize committee for months before bothering to accept an award. And, it should be noted, a very funny man. This fact was reiterated during Monday’s WTF With Marc Maron podcast episode with super-producer Rick Rubin, who relayed an ’80s-era anecdote told to him by Charlie T. Wilbury Jr. (RIP, legend) himself. “I have a funny story that Tom Petty told me. They were working on the Traveling Wilburys record and it was him, Bob Dylan, and George Harrison sitting together and working on a song,” Rubin recalled. “George got up to go to the bathroom or to step out the room to get a drink, and after he walked out Bob leaned over to Tom conspiratorially, seriously, not as a joke, and said, ‘You know, he was in the Beatles.’” No, we’re pretty sure it was the Monkees.
Musicsportswar.com

Not as long as Bob Dylan's Never Ending Tour :-)

My daughter would like to see Elton John in his final tour. Tickets are -- Late 80s Hokie 07/19/2021 1:39PM. I've held tickets for me and the wife since the tour was cancelled... -- Naelbis 07/19/2021 2:25PM. Ask @PhotoHokieNC for free backstage passes since he is now in the biz...
Posted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’ Star Ice T’s Daughter Looks Just Like Him in Adorable Photo With Wife Coco

Fans found a photo of Ice T’s wife, Coco, and daughter Chanel, and they are amazed by how much the little girl looks like her dad. Chanel is just five years old but, if fans have their way, she may have her own “Law & Order” spin-off soon. One fan hilariously wrote that Chanel will be joining “Law & Order” preschool any day now. If only there was such a thing! We’re all for an adorable version of “Law & Order” starring Chanel as she takes down preschool bullies!
Relationshipsfemalefirst.co.uk

Jeannie Mai Jenkins admits marriage created a 'shift' in her relationship

Jeannie Mai Jenkins thinks getting married has changed her relationship with Jeezy. Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Jeezy's romance has evolved since they tied the knot. The 42-year-old TV star and Jeezy, 43, got married earlier this year in an intimate ceremony at their Atlanta home, and Jeannie thinks it's made their relationship even stronger.
Musicreadjunk.com

Big D And The Kids Table Announces New Album “Do Your Art”

Big D and the Kids Table have announced their long-awaited new album Do Your Art, which will be released on October 22nd via SideOneDummy Records. This release will be their ninth studio album and first new album in nearly a decade! Big D’s new album will consist of 20-tracks as well. The album was produced and engineered by Reel Big Fish’s Matt Appleton.
MusicTMZ.com

Nicki Minaj Seeking Mall Security Who Let Fan Rap 'Whole Lotta Money'

Nicki Minaj sure does appreciate the fan love she receives -- but she loves it even more when her adoring base can worship her uninterrupted ... for which one mall security guard is getting a personal shout-out from the Barbz herself. The rapper reposted a video originally shared by TikTok...
Guitar World Magazine

How to bend guitar strings

Beginner guitar: String bending is probably the electric guitar’s most important and unique sound. Acoustic strings are generally too heavy to bend, so early rock ’n’ rollers like Chuck Berry used banjo strings until thin enough guitar strings were invented. The sound of bent strings became essential to blues, rock, and almost every electric guitar style since.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Cher, 75, Slays In Fitted Black Leggings As She Eats Ice Cream On Glam Portofino Getaway — Photos

Cher is living her best life in Italy! The singer was seen grabbing cocktails with her pals in Portofino, while rocking leggings and towering heels. Cher was all smiles when she was spotted on a glamorous European getaway with her pals. The 75-year-old singer was positively glowing while dining at i Gemelli restaurant in Portofino and sipping on cocktails. The “Believe” hitmaker stunned in skintight black leggings and a matching bomber jacket with white detailing, along with towering black pumps. She styled her signature long raven tresses loose with a part in the middle.
EntertainmentDemocrat-Herald

7 great song and artist documentaries to rock out to

‘Say Amen, Somebody’ (1982) Black church music has been around for centuries, but gospel only became codified as a genre about a century ago, as this jubilant film reveals. There’s plenty of archival footage that traces the history of the form through the lens of “father of gospel music” Thomas Dorsey, who wrote “Take My Hand, Precious Lord,” the Martin Luther King Jr. favorite that figures prominently in “Summer of Soul.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy