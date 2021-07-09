MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF THE ENV...
NOTICE OF TENTATIVE DETERMINATION, OPPORTUNITY TO REQUEST. A PUBLIC HEARING, AND OPPORTUNITY TO SUBMIT WRITTEN COMMENTS. The Department of the Environment, Air and Radiation Administration (ARA) has completed its review of an application for a Permit to Construct submitted by ARJ Construction Company on June 17, 2020 for the installation of one (1) Powerscreen (Terex) Chieftain 1700 coal screen rated at 200 tons per hour and powered by a 111 hp diesel engine. The proposed Powerscreen (Terex) Chieftain 1700 coal screen will be located at the Jackson Mountain Coal Mine on Jackson Mountain Road in Lonaconing, Allegany County, Maryland.marketplace.times-news.com
