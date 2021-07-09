Cancel
Update: JCDecaux: Half-year liquidity contract statement for JCDecaux S.A.

StreetInsider.com
 11 days ago

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 507,413 shares for €10,217,645.20. Traded volume on sell side on semester: 547,505 shares for €11,132,225.53.

www.streetinsider.com

MarketsSentinel

Wireless Testing Market Anticipated to Grow $16.80 Billion By 2028 at 6.9% CAGR | SGS Group, Anritsu Corporation, Bureau Veritas, DEKRA SE, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co., and TUV Rheinland

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Wireless Testing Market By Offering (Equipment and Services), Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 2G/3G, 4G/LTE, and 5G), and Application (Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecommunication, Automotive, Energy & Power, Healthcare, and Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028”. The report has offered an all-inclusive...
BusinessSentinel

At 11.1% CAGR, Pin and Sleeve Device Market Projected to Hit $160.11 Billion By 2026 | ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation, Emerson Electric, Meltric Corporation, Schneider Electric, and Walther Electric Inc.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Pin and Sleeve Device Market By Product Type (Plug, Connector, Receptacle, and Inlet), and End User (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s...
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Global Digital OOH Advertising Market Top Manufacturers: JCDecaux, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., Lama Advertising Company, Outfront Media, Daktronics etc.

﻿This detailed summary and report documentation of the Digital OOH Advertising market includes market size, market segmentation, market position, regional and national market sizes, competitive economy, sales research, optimization of the value chain, trade policy, the impact of the players, latest trends, market strategic growth, optimization of the value chain, and analysis of opportunity.
Marketsphiladelphiaherald.com

Digital OOH Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | iHeartMedia, JCDecaux, Prismview

Digital OOH (out of home) refers to advertising activities that target consumers while they are out of home such as at cafes, colleges, shopping centers, restaurants and other convenience stores. DOOH deploys its own screens at various locations thus, benefits locations owners and focus on customer engagement. Falling prices of display systems such as LED and LCD have attributed to its growth significantly.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Dev Clever first half revenue surges on Education contracts

Dev Clever Holdings PLC - Tamworth, England-based software developer for immersive career guidance and consumer engagement experiences - Pretax loss in six months to April 30 narrows to GBP297,053 from GBP596,724 a year before. Revenue in first half surges to GBP2.4 million from GBP382,554. Revenue growth driven by significant contract wins in its Educate unit. Administrative expenses rise to GBP1.9 million from GBP768,728.
Businessatlantanews.net

Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market to Reach $678.6 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 10.6% CAGR - Decisive Markets Insights

The Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market report proclaimed by DECISIVE MARKETS INSIGHTS explains the various kinds of techniques to ascertain the Relative Market Share precisely just as the assorted approaches to assess the market value over the anticipated time of 2020-2027. These days, an uncommon degree of centre is given to the new and developing business sector players that are yet to have a significant effect on market improvement. A portion of the key pointers liable for worldwide market extension are serious scene investigation, the general volume of deals and showcasing, Asset the board, Global Market Segmentation long with its various fragments and sub-sections, a portion of the key authorizing systems, Global Market Regulations, assortment of market special methods, a definite standpoint of value examination, elaborative graphical portrayals, and so forth The level of CAGR over the estimated time of 2020-2027 has been accurately sorted out. There are many outer angles are which are similarly responsible for worldwide market assistance like socio-economical, financial, geo-political, and innovative factors consequently depicting an unmistakable thought on PESTEL examination.
Financial Reportsinvezz.com

SThree plc profit and revenue jump in fiscal H1

SThree reports £27.7 million profit and £615.1 million revenue in H1. The board proposes 5 pence per share of an interim dividend. Shares of the company are more than 3% down on Monday morning. SThree plc (LON: STEM) reported an annualised growth in its H1 pre-tax profit and revenue on...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Transactions in relation to share buyback program

Pursuant to the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of GN Store Nord on March 17, 2021, the Board of Directors initiated a share buyback program on May 6, 2021 (see company announcement no. 14). The share buyback program is implemented in accordance with article 5 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of April 16, 2014 on market abuse and Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016 (the Safe Harbor Rules).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Putnam Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 139,500 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL For: Jul 14 Filed by: PERRY CHRISTOPHER JOHN

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
Energy IndustryStreetInsider.com

Seaport Global Securities Starts Enphase Energy (ENPH) at Neutral

Seaport Global Securities analyst Tom Curran initiates coverage on Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) with a Neutral rating.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Half-year financial report January-June 2021

Net profit for the half-year amounted to MSEK 81.1 (-61.0). Earnings per share amounted to SEK 7.27 (-5.47). Net asset value amounted to MSEK 732 (SEK 65.66 per share) at June 30, 2021, compared to MSEK 679 (SEK 60.87 per share) at December 31, 2020. Net cash amounted to MSEK...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Discovery Communications (DISCK) CFO Buys ~$727K in Stock

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ: DISCK) (NASDAQ: DISCA) (NASDA: DISKB) CFO, Gunnar Wiedenfels, bought 25,000 shares on 05/24 at $29.09. Wiedenfels bought the 'C' shares 'DISCK'. The CFO owns 75,000 shares direct after the purchase.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Shanghai steel futures hit eight-week peak on China liquidity boost

* China central bank cuts banks’ RRR by 50 basis points. * Dalian, SGX iron ore rise, but off session highs (Updates prices, adds chart) July 12 (Reuters) - Shanghai steel futures extended gains to hit an eight-week high on Monday, after a monetary policy easing measure in China fuelled a rally driven by concerns about output curbs in the world’s top steel producer.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Powder and Liquid Coatings Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Aluminios Del Maestre S.A- Spain, Ecopolific- Italy, Nordson Industrial Coating Systems

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Powder and Liquid Coatings processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.

