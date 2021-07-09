Cancel
Josh O'Connor excited for return to indie movies

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosh O'Connor is excited to return to indie movies after 'The Crown'. The 31-year-old actor portrayed Britain's Prince Charles for two seasons of the lavish Netflix series but revealed he is happy to get back to smaller projects, where he first found success. He told The Hollywood Reporter: "In some...

MoviesNME

Bill Murray joins the cast of Wes Anderson’s next movie

Frequent collaborators Bill Murray and Wes Anderson will reunite for the director’s next movie, it has been reported. Murray has appeared in nine of Anderson’s films to date, including Isle Of Dogs, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Moonrise Kingdom, Fantastic Mr. Fox, The Darjeeling Limited, The Royal Tenenbaums, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou and Rushmore.
MoviesCollider

Julio Torres to Make Directorial Debut With A24 Film Starring Tilda Swinton

The Hollywood Reporter has announced that Los Espookys star and Saturday Night Live writer Julio Torres is making his directorial film debut with a new project at A24, in which he will also write and star alongside Tilda Swinton. Emma Stone and Dave McCary will produce the film through their production studio Fruit Tree Shingle.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Mothering Sunday’ Review: Odessa Young and Josh O’Connor Lead a Sexy, Sensory Spin on English Heritage Drama

It’s a curious quirk of the British calendar that Mother’s Day — or Mothering Sunday, if you want to be formal about it — falls not in May, with all that month’s springy symbolism of new life, but the damp, unripe chill of mid-March, when no one feels much like celebrating anything at all. In “Mothering Sunday,” however, a number of upper-class English families meet to picnic on a day so unseasonably warm and bright that the weather is the one safe running topic of conversation: It’s a gathering of more parents than children, where unspoken and unspeakable losses are politely talked around. If Graham Swift’s 2016 novella was a guest at the same elegant, repressed garden party as L.P. Hartley’s “The Go-Between” and Ian McEwan’s “Atonement,” Eva Husson and screenwriter Alice Birch’s unusual, stimulating adaptation comes closer to the shattered experimentalism of Joseph Losey.
MoviesVulture

We Are Overwhelmed to Learn That Julio Torres Is Making an A24 Movie With Tilda Swinton

We are stunned, overwhelmed, bowled over, consumed by emotion to learn that Los Espookys creator Julio Torres is writing, directing, and starring in an A24 movie, and that Tilda Swinton is attached to co-star. Swinton will be Torres’s perfect muse, like his little McNugget diva Krisha come to life, although we’re certain Krisha identifies as more of a Meryl, and Swinton as more of a prismatic Lucite rhomboid. The prospect of this project alone makes A24 worth $3 billion, easy. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is in early stages and the plot is under wraps, but that only makes the mystique of it all the more alluring. What we do know is that Emma Stone, who herself has given iconic performances in a Torres piece or two, will produce alongside longtime Torres collaborator Dave McCary.
Movieslrmonline.com

Exciting New Footage And Song From The Movie, Belle

The Toho Movie Channel released a conference for the movie, Belle or Ryu to Sobakasu no Hime, that streamed live a few hours ago. The Belle conference showed us more clips from the movie and a new song. This movie looks so beautiful and exciting and I’m loving the music. Kaho Nakamura has such an amazing voice. This is definitely a retelling of Beauty and the Beast. We even get a dance scene with Belle and the Beast in an empty palace and an invasion in the palace that we’ve seen from a previous trailer. If you want to see where the new footage is, you can find it at 11:00. Belle is another movie from director, Mamoru Hosoda, featuring a virtual world. Hosoda brought us Summer Wars back in 2009 and it was such an amazing movie. I think Belle will be just as memorable.
Moviesarcamax.com

Karen Gillan wants Meryl Streep for sequel

Karen Gillan wants Meryl Streep to star in a 'Gunpower Milkshake' sequel. The 33-year-old actress can currently be seen playing Sam, a hitwoman who needs the help of her estranged assassin mother (Lena Headey) and her associates after she betrays the crime syndicate who trained her, in the Netflix movie and with a second film already in development, the Scottish star would love to see the 'Devil Wears Prada' legend on the set alongside her.
Edinboro, PAthecorryjournal.com

‘Movies Under the Stars' returns to Edinboro

After a one-year hiatus, Edinboro University and the Borough of Edinboro are bringing back the popular "Movies Under the Stars" series for the fourth year, featuring a selection of free, family-friendly movies selected by the Edinboro community. The outdoor movie series is scheduled for Thursdays during July and August, and...
MoviesTVOvermind

The Trailer for “Memoria” Has Tilda Swinton Being Tormented

The Cannes Film Festival is definitely hosting a few odd movies this year, and it would appear that Memoria is joining the list since Tilda Swinton’s slightly muted performance in this trailer is already enough to give some people the sense that something just isn’t right. From the images we see in the trailer, Swinton’s character will have something to do in the jungles of Colombia, she’ll have something to do with archaeological finds, and the bang she hears and can’t fully describe to a sound technician is going to have a lot to do with it. But what will connect everything is as of yet unknown, though there is the feeling that some big reveal will be coming to the audience, or will be insinuated at the very least. Right now there’s not a lot to go on when it comes to this movie, but it’s already bound to get a lot of attention since it does look like the type of movie that has drawn the attention of people lately. Whether it will be a big hit or not is hard to say.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Loki director Kate Herron not returning for season 2

Although Marvel has confirmed that the Loki Disney+ series will return for a second season, director and executive producer, Kate Herron, has revealed that she won’t be returning to direct the follow-up season. “I’m not returning,” Herron said in an interview with Deadline. “I always planned to be just on...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Touching Reason Liam Neeson's Son Changed His Last Name

Liam Neeson's son, Micheal, has come a long way over the past decade after losing his mother, Natasha Richardson, in a freak skiing accident back in 2009 when he was just 13 years old. The now 25-year-old is following in his dad's footsteps and venturing into the world of Hollywood (via InStyle). In fact, the pair recently starred in the film "Made In Italy," which features a storyline closely tied to Neeson and Micheal's own experiences. It tells the story of an estranged father and son grieving the loss of their wife and mother as they work to sell a rundown villa in Tuscany, Italy. There are many poignant scenes between Neeson and Micheal that critics have said make it hard to tell the difference between acting and their real-life grief (via InStyle).
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie leaves Today show set for exciting next venture

Savannah Guthrie hung up her Today show shoes on Friday and bid farewell to the show temporarily as she set off for new pastures. The star shared an excited post on Instagram informing her fans that she was finally leaving America and headed to Tokyo to fulfill her dreams of hosting the Olympic ceremony for NBC.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Young And The Restless’ Kyle And Summer Get Their Happy Ending?

The Young and the Restless spoilers are hinting at Kyle Abbott’s (Michael Mealor) and Summer Newman’s (Hunter King) happy ending. The couple could end up riding into the sunset together. Of course, it doesn’t look that way as of right now. Kyle is currently living at the family mansion with Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner) and their son Harrison.

