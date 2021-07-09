Cancel
Auburn, NY

David A. Porten

Citizen Online
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUBURN - David A. Porten, the son of Fred and Dorothy Porten, passed away peacefully Tuesday July 6, 2021 at his home with his family. Mr. Porten served in the U.S. Army and is a WW II veteran. He was very proud of his 50-year gold card from the International Bricklayers Union. He also served as a Site Inspector for the firm Resource Associates of Cortland, NY, as well as assisting in Auburn historical research. He was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church.

