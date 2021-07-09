Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Javier Bardem to star in Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

arcamax.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJavier Bardem is set to star in 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile'. The 52-year-old actor will join forces with Will Speck and Josh Gordon, who will direct the movie. Sources have told Deadline that 'La La Land' duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul are to pen original tunes for the motion picture.

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penelope Cruz
Person
Justin Paul
Person
Javier Bardem
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crocodiles#Lyle Lyle#La La Land
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Pilar Bardem Dies, Spanish Actress and Mother of Javier Bardem Was 82

Pilar Bardem, the mother of Javier Bardem and mother in law of Penelope Cruz has passed away, with the news being confirmed in a joint statement from Javier and his siblings, Carlos and Monica, on Saturday via Carlos' Twitter account. The actress' children then followed up with a joint tribute to their mother, who died following complications from a non-Covid related lung disease. The Goya Award winner was 82 years old and has appeared in a variety of Spanish language movie and TV roles in her career.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Touching Reason Liam Neeson's Son Changed His Last Name

Liam Neeson's son, Micheal, has come a long way over the past decade after losing his mother, Natasha Richardson, in a freak skiing accident back in 2009 when he was just 13 years old. The now 25-year-old is following in his dad's footsteps and venturing into the world of Hollywood (via InStyle). In fact, the pair recently starred in the film "Made In Italy," which features a storyline closely tied to Neeson and Micheal's own experiences. It tells the story of an estranged father and son grieving the loss of their wife and mother as they work to sell a rundown villa in Tuscany, Italy. There are many poignant scenes between Neeson and Micheal that critics have said make it hard to tell the difference between acting and their real-life grief (via InStyle).
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Young And The Restless’ Kyle And Summer Get Their Happy Ending?

The Young and the Restless spoilers are hinting at Kyle Abbott’s (Michael Mealor) and Summer Newman’s (Hunter King) happy ending. The couple could end up riding into the sunset together. Of course, it doesn’t look that way as of right now. Kyle is currently living at the family mansion with Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner) and their son Harrison.
CelebritiesPopculture

Shailene Woodley Opens up About Her 'Physically Dominating' Illness

Shailene Woodley recently opened up about her health, sharing that she's been living with a "physically dominating" illness. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the 29-year-old actress did not offer too many specifics, but did say that the illness "was pretty debilitating." At one point things were so bad that it began to significantly impact her ability to work.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

See the cast of Virgin River and their real-life partners

A brand new season of Virgin River has landed on Netflix and viewers haven't wasted any time getting stuck in! The feel-good drama follows 30-something Melinda 'Mel' Monroe, who answers an ad to work as a nurse in the remote Northern California town of Virgin River, thinking it will be the perfect place to start fresh following a tumultuous few years.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Cindy Crawford has legs for days in gorgeous poolside picture

Cindy Crawford is proving that the supermodel genes aren't about to go away any time soon with her latest social media post. The supermodel posted a stunning poolside picture that showed off her legs that seemingly just go on and it's quite the obsession. WATCH: Cindy Crawford's Meaningful Beauty in...
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Brad Pitt Secretly Dating A-list Ex for 'Mutual Benefits'?

More than 30 years in the limelight, Brad Pitt has spent years going through numerous relationships in Hollywood, but one of them was rumored to come back under the terms of "Friends with Benefits." Juliette Lewis, Christina Applegate, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Nicole Poturalski are a part of his...
Family RelationshipsBillboard

Nick Cannon Shares Touching Family Photos With All Seven of His Children

Nick Cannon is a proud dad in new photos of his blended family, featuring him with all seven of his children. Abby De La Rosa posted a series of professional shots of her and Cannon's 1-month-old twin boys, Zion and Zillon, who look like they already know their way around a DJ board as they posed in matching black and white headphones. The next set of family photos show Cannon and De La Rosa cuddling their boys from either side and giving them sweet kisses on their cheeks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy