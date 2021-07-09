2098 Lakeview Dr, Powhatan, VA 23139

You are going to LOVE this scenic WATERFRONT lot that will be the perfect location to build your CUSTOMIZED DREAM HOME, located in the charming neighborhood of Lake Shawnee. Be ready to enjoy a relaxing lifestyle in this picturesque community not far shopping, dining and entertainment available at your fingertips! Outdoors you will discover three relaxing areas with beaches, playgrounds and picnic areas that overlook the water. Come and fall in love!