Port Capital LLC increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 906,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,128 shares during the quarter. Copart makes up approximately 5.6% of Port Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Port Capital LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Copart worth $98,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.