Grace Berger is one of the most accomplished players to ever lace them up for the Indiana University Women's Basketball Team, and she isn't done yet. After a quiet freshman season she exploded onto the scene as a sophomore, routinely stuffing the stat line, winning Big Ten Player of the Week and being named to the All-Big Ten First Team. As a junior she made another seismic jump, averaging 15.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists while leading the nation in triple-doubles (3), being named to the All-Big Ten First Team, was on the Cheryl Miller Award Top 10 watchlist, and was an All-American Honorable Mention.