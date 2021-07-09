20-50-100 Years Ago — July 9

100 Years Ago

July 9, 1921

With a temperature of 98 degrees, the Weather Man last night said he could not promise any real break in the hot wave that covers practically every section of the United States, from the Atlantic Coast to the Rocky Mountains.

A dog’s affection for its natural enemy, the cat, was the means of locating a lost kitten, missing for a weekend. The kitten, a playful little creature, disappeared from the home of Mr. and Mrs. William E. Cookerly, Middletown, last Sunday, a week ago. A little rat terrier, also the property of Mrs. Cookerly, had been the kitten’s constant companion and seemed lost after the feline’s disappearance. Last Friday, Mr. Cookerly was engaged in some work in the Lutheran church in Middletown when his attention was attracted by the faint cry of a kitten. Unable to find it, he went to his home in the rear of the church and brought the dog back with him. The little dog, searching the pews, pulpit and choir loft, started searching at the front of the pipe organ. Mr. Cookerly opened the little door in the front of the organ, and there was the kitten, almost too weak to stand but valiantly mewing for help.

50 Years Ago

July 9, 1971

James A. Grove, head of the Frederick County bloodmobile project, said Thursday that donors “have not and will not” be questioned on their use of “soft drugs” prior to giving blood. The statement came in response to an inquiry concerning a Prince George’s County bloodmobile policy of that involved questioning University of Maryland students concerning their use of “marijuana or any other narcotic.”

Work is nearing completion on a 100-unit housing project of the Frederick City Housing Authority. The project, located on Pennsylvania Avenue and Sagner Street, is scheduled for completion in late August, followed by occupancy, pending final inspection, approval and acceptance. The opening of the project will help ease a very critical city housing problem for low-income families.

20 Years Ago

July 9, 2001

County Commissioner Terre Roy Rhoderick’s announcement Friday that he will not seek reelection adds more uncertainty about who the 2002 election will bring to Winchester Hall. Coming on the heels of former commissioner Ilona Hogan’s resignation, Mr. Rhoderick’s decision has some wondering just what’s in store for the rest of the board and how the personnel changes will affect the county’s growth/anti-growth balance of power.

One of the 200 sculpted 6-foot fiberglass fish in downtown Baltimore for the summer-long art exhibit “Fish Out of Water” swam all the way from Sugarloaf Mountain. Jack Bledsoe, whose studio tucked away on the woody mountainside is usually the scene of abstract painting that explores the interplay of colors and shapes, was somewhat out of his element when chosen to participate in the exhibit.