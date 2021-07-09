Cancel
Photography

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJULY 2 – JULY 8, 2021. Major sporting events, from the seventh stage of the Tour de France and Roger Federer competing at Wimbledon to England and Italy celebrating reaching the finals of the Euro 2020 soccer championship, dominated the week. Other news included forest fires in Cyprus and a man self-medicating with COVIDEX in Uganda. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by chief photographer in Athens, Thanassis Stavrakis.

