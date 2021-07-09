Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

The country park where your dream home really will be your castle

By Fionnuala Bourke
kentlive.news
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey say an Englishman’s home is his castle - and it really could be at this fabulous new holiday park nestled amid woodland in the glorious Kent countryside. Spill Land Farm Country Park is offering second homes you can visit all year round - one of the few holiday parks in the country open 365 days a year.

www.kentlive.news

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Castles#Luxury Homes#Restaurants#Holiday Homes#Englishman#Spill Land Country Park#Par#The Shipwreck Museum#Forest#Bewl Water
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Manhattan Beach, CAsunset.com

A Disappearing Pool Is the Small Yard Hack of Your Dreams

File this pool that transforms into a patio with the touch of a button—plus other small space swimming ideas—in your fantasy house folder. When the Hermosa Beach-based architecture and design studio Laney LA was presented with the challenge of fitting a pool, a hot tub and a large deck for outdoor dining on 5,400 square foot lot in Manhattan Beach, they solved the problem (let’s call it a luxury problem) with the clever addition of a hydraulic cover.
TravelGamespot

Take The Trip Of Your Dreams With This Mega Travel Bundle

Everybody loves to travel. Leaving where you're from to go experience a new world and culture has long been what most people fantasize about. Whether it's a short trip to a relaxing beach or an exciting foray into a bustling city, travel has something for everyone. However, for many reasons it can be difficult for most of us to get away--not only can it be intimidating to visit a place where you don't know the language; travel can also be difficult logistically and (perhaps the biggest limiting factor) very expensive. Thankfully, this discounted travel bundle has you covered.
Lifestylekentlive.news

Family see price of booked holiday in Cornwall hiked £650

A family who booked a holiday in the UK a year ago have seen the price hiked £650 just before they were due to go. Shelley and James Keeble booked a holiday in St Ives, Cornwall with their son Myles and secured it for £1,638 for a week via Airbnb.
LifestyleTelegraph

10 family-friendly spa hotels in Britain with availability for August 2021

The end of the school year is nigh and we all know what that means: presents for teachers! Why so gleeful? Because this was the year of homeschooling; the year in which parents of school-age children (a full 20.8 per cent of the adult population, if you count all those with kids aged five to 18) became teachers. And what’s the best gift for a frazzled parent who somehow juggled professional deadlines with fronted adverbials and in the process made approximately 60 million snacks? A spa break, obviously.
Travelkentlive.news

The 17 best staycations in Kent according to Tripadvisor

Everyone in the UK is in need of a holiday after the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, but unfortunately ongoing restrictions are still making it tricky to travel abroad. The traffic light system used to tell us which countries are safe to travel to is constantly changing, putting people off booking an overseas holiday.
Worldkentlive.news

Thanet: West Bay in Westgate is one absolute hidden gem of a Kent beach

Kent is blessed with plenty of beautiful beaches - whether you prefer sand, shingles or pebbles, there's something for everyone. From Margate to Broadstairs, Kent is famous for its stunning coastline, but there are some beaches which aren't as well known. As much as we'd love to keep them all...
TravelTelegraph

From historic railway reopenings to a pool with sunken city: the week's positive travel picks

Listen, you and I both know that we’re not going to save the world by drinking cocktails. However, The Savoy seems to be getting rather savvy with its latest libation. In collaboration with ecoSPIRITS, the hotel is launching its ‘Co-Naissance cocktail’, which uses re-carbonated champagne from across the hotel’s outlets that would normally have been discarded (for example, when they don't sell the whole bottle when serving by the glass). It is mixed with Portobello Road gin that is transported and stored using a closed-loop system and is combined with locally foraged London ingredients, including elderflower from Little Venice and fig leaves from Embankment Gardens. Additionally, for each cocktail served, The Savoy is planting one native tree in the endangered Kalimantan rainforests of Borneo. Chin chin.
LifestylePosted by
AFAR

Europe’s First Urban Quiet Park Is Finally Here

Hampstead Heath is one of the largest and most popular parks in London. Just a few miles from Trafalgar Square, Hampstead Heath offers visitors 790 peaceful acres to escape the noise of the city and tune into the sounds of a pristine green space. Since 2018, nonprofit organization Quiet Parks...
Orlando, FLPosted by
Nick Davies

Where To Stay For Your Orlando Vacation

Orlando has several places where you can choose to stay right after the endless and exciting day associated with tripping to theme parks and recreational places all over the place. It is quite a confusing task to find Accommodation in Orlando so here are a few ideas that will assist you to select the right Orlando Villas to suit your holiday needs while you’re in the family amusement capital of the whole world.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Does Chili's Waitstaff Really Only Take Home A Tiny Percent Of Your Tip?

Chili's restaurant is known for its savory dishes and specialty drinks that come at an affordable price. However, that frugality may come at a cost to its workers. The chain has recently come under fire for its alleged tip policy that is leaving some of its waiters in the red. TikToker @alexservestea uses her platform to expose eateries that she believes are taking advantage of its employees, and claims to have received multiple messages from Chili servers that say they have to divvy up their tips at the end of a shift.
Theater & DanceForbes

Discover What To Do When Your Detour Becomes Your Best Dream

Sometimes, in this crazy, busy, chaos-ridden life, we end up nurturing a dream for an extended period—only to realize it's never going to happen. Setbacks are discouraging and likely leave you wondering if it will indeed remain a deep longing versus reality. Things get even more complicated as life happens—when...
Home & GardenMirror

The art of reopening your home

Now that pandemic restrictions are easing, there is a gentle art to opening your home again to guests who (like hosts) are out of practice and grappling with a somewhat changed social terrain. Because the pandemic isn’t over and comfort levels vary, etiquette and homes experts agree that communication, flexibility...
Home & Gardenmainstreet-nashville.com

Finding your dream home and evicting pests

It’s no secret that Nashville’s real estate market is becoming increasingly more competitive as the demand for homes continues to outpace supply. Stiff competition has led many buyers to make offers site-unseen, waive contingency clauses and neglect home and pest inspections. After finally finding your dream home, the last thing you want is to discover that termites and other mainstay pests didn’t get the eviction notice.

Comments / 0

Community Policy