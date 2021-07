Although Colorado played just six football games in 2020, outside linebacker Carson Wells did things that hadn’t been done in 30 years by a Buffalo. Wells led the country in tackles for loss per game, at 2.67. He had at least three in four consecutive games, becoming the first CU player to do that since College Football Hall of Famer Alfred Williams in 1990. Then, Wells capped his year with 2.5 tackles for loss in the Valero Alamo Bowl.