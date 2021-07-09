Cancel
Get your hot dogs!

ocj.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaseball, Hot Dogs, Apple Pie & Chevrolet. They go together… in the good ol’ USA. This quote from an iconic 1974 ad showcased Americana in its finest. Nothing says down home American culture like a hot dog. The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council states Americans purchased 9 billion hot dogs at retail stores. Throw in the 19.4 million hot dogs eaten at ballparks across the country and street vendors/food trucks throughout the cities estimating a total of over 20 billion hot dogs eaten in a year. That is about 70 hot dogs per person a year! Who eats the most hot dogs? LA beat out NYC, Dallas, Chicago, and Philadelphia consuming nearly 30 million pounds of hot dogs. Quickly calculating 8 per package…that is 240 million hot dogs!.

