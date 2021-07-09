How one California campus, the statewide leader in Covid aid, starts spending its millions

Visit the campus health center to see how an unprecedented flow of federal dollars in pandemic relief is being spent at California State University, Northridge. An office has been converted into a state-of-the-art isolation room to test and treat patients possibly infected with the Covid-19 virus or other airborne illnesses. Through a sophisticated ventilation and sealing system, the air in that so-called negative pressure room is pulled out like a vacuum into a metal chimney stack leading outside to the roof. The goal is to prevent virus particles from floating into other parts of the clinic.