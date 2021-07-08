Cancel
Rock Music

Inhaler: It Won’t Always Be Like This, review: youthful exuberance – and an impeccable rock pedigree

By Neil McCormick,
Telegraph
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou too can be a rock star, son. Sorry, I couldn’t resist. Reviewing the superb debut from shiny young Irish rock quartet Inhaler, it is impossible to avoid the elephant in the room – the one wearing distinctive wraparound shades. Front man Elijah Hewson is the 21-year-old son of U2 superstar Bono (aka Paul Hewson). Full disclosure: I went to school with both of Eli’s parents, and have watched him bloom from energetic toddler to moody young rocker.

Inhaler’s debut album It Won’t Always Be Like This heading for Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart

Take a deep breath Inhaler fans – the Irish rock band are on course for Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart with their debut album It Won’t Always Be Like This. The Dublin quartet lead today’s Official Chart Update by over 7,000 chart sales having racked up the most physical and download sales this past weekend. Should Inhaler hold onto the top spot by Friday’s final chart, they’ll become the third Irish group to top the albums chart in the last decade, following The Script and Westlife.
Inhaler – It Won’t Always Be Like This

Son of a very famous rock star starts his own band. When the band first appear, the press are all over it. Upon the band’s debut album release, however, none of this is mentioned in any promotional material. Quite what the purpose of this is, one can only ponder but for the record let’s get it out there plain and simple just in case anyone didn’t already know. Irish quartet Inhaler’s frontman is the son of Paul Hewson, or, as 99.9% of the population know him, Bono. Of U2.
