Optimizing respiratory management in preterm infants: a review of adjuvant pharmacotherapies

By Jenny K. Koo, Robin Steinhorn, Anup C. Katheria
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdjuvant respiratory therapies in preterm neonates aim to reduce long-term morbidities and mortality. Commonly utilized therapies include caffeine, systemic glucocorticosteroids, inhaled steroids, inhaled bronchodilators, and diuretics. This review discusses the available literature that supports some of these practices and points out where clinical practices are not corroborated by evidence. Therapies with no proven clinical benefit must be weighed against potential adverse effects.

Women's HealthNature.com

The value of autopsy in preterm infants at a Swedish tertiary neonatal intensive care unit 2002–2018

Reliable data on causes of death (COD) in preterm infants are needed to assess perinatal care and current clinical guidelines. In this retrospective observational analysis of all deceased preterm infants born < 37 weeks’ gestational age (n = 278) at a Swedish tertiary neonatal intensive care unit, we compared preliminary COD from Medical Death Certificates with autopsy defined COD (2002–2018), and assessed changes in COD between two periods (period 1:2002–2009 vs. period 2:2011–2018; 2010 excluded due to centralized care and seasonal variation in COD). Autopsy was performed in 73% of all cases and was more than twice as high compared to national infant autopsy rates (33%). Autopsy revised or confirmed a suspected preliminary COD in 34.9% of the cases (23.6% and 11.3%, respectively). Necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) as COD increased between Period 1 and 2 (5% vs. 26%). The autopsy rate did not change between the two study periods (75% vs. 71%). We conclude that autopsy determined the final COD in a third of cases, while the incidence of NEC as COD increased markedly during the study period. Since there is a high risk to determine COD incorrectly based on clinical findings in preterm infants, autopsy remains a valuable method to obtain reliable COD.
HealthNature.com

Effect of prone position on respiratory parameters, intubation and death rate in COVID-19 patients: systematic review and meta-analysis

Prone position (PP) is known to improve oxygenation and reduce mortality in COVID-19 patients. This systematic review and meta-analysis aimed to determine the effects of PP on respiratory parameters and outcomes. PubMed, EMBASE, ProQuest, SCOPUS, Web of Sciences, Cochrane library, and Google Scholar were searched up to 1st January 2021. Twenty-eight studies were included. The Cochran's Q-test and I2 statistic were assessed heterogeneity, the random-effects model was estimated the pooled mean difference (PMD), and a meta-regression method has utilized the factors affecting heterogeneity between studies. PMD with 95% confidence interval (CI) of PaO2/FIO2 Ratio in before–after design, quasi-experimental design and in overall was 55.74, 56.38, and 56.20 mmHg. These values for Spo2 (Sao2) were 3.38, 17.03, and 7.58. PP in COVID-19 patients lead to significantly decrease of the Paco2 (PMD: − 8.69; 95% CI − 14.69 to − 2.69 mmHg) but significantly increase the PaO2 (PMD: 37.74; 95% CI 7.16–68.33 mmHg). PP has no significant effect on the respiratory rate. Based on meta-regression, the study design has a significant effect on the heterogeneity of Spo2 (Sao2) (Coefficient: 12.80; p < 0.001). No significant associations were observed for other respiratory parameters with sample size and study design. The pooled estimate for death rate and intubation rates were 19.03 (8.19–32.61) and 30.68 (21.39–40.75). The prone positioning was associated with improved oxygenation parameters and reduced mortality and intubation rate in COVID-19 related respiratory failure.
CancerNature.com

Dosimetry during adjuvant I therapy in patients with differentiated thyroid cancer-clinical implications

The activity of radioiodine (131I) used in adjuvant therapy for thyroid cancer ranges between 30 mCi (1.1 GBq) and 150 mCi (5.5 GBq). Dosimetry based on Marinelli's formula, taking into consideration the absorbed dose in the postoperative tumour bed (D) should systematise the determination of 131I activity. Retrospective analysis of 57 patients with differentiated thyroid cancer (DTC) after thyreidectomy and adjuvant 131I therapy with the fixed activity of 3.7 GBq. In order to calculate D from Marinelli's formula, the authors took into account, among other things, repeated dosimetry measurements (after 6, 24, and 72 h) made during scintigraphy and after administration of the therapeutic activity or radioiodine. In 75% of the patients, the values of D were > 300 Gy (i.e. above the value recommended by current guidelines). In just 16% of the patients, the obtained values fell between 250 and 300 Gy, whereas in 9% of the patients, the value of D was < 250 Gy. The therapy was successful for all the patients (stimulated Tg < 1 ng/ml and 131I uptake < 0.1% in the thyroid bed in follow-up examination). Dosimetry during adjuvant 131I therapy makes it possible to diversify the therapeutic activities of 131I in order to obtain a uniform value of D.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Zinc status in attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder: a systematic review and meta-analysis of observational studies

Previous studies regarding the zinc status in attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) yielded inconsistent results. Thus, the present meta-analysis was aimed to estimate the association between hair and serum/plasma zinc levels and ADHD. Online databases of Medline, EMBASE, and Scopus were searched up to October 2020 with no limitation in time and language. Weighted mean differences (WMDs) of hair and serum/plasma zinc levels were calculated using a random-effects model. Overall, 22 articles with 1280 subjects with ADHD and 1200 controls were included. The pooled effect size indicated that serum/plasma zinc levels in subjects with ADHD were not statistically different than their controls (WMD = − 1.26 µmol/L; 95% CI − 3.72, 1.20). Interestingly, the exclusion of one study from the analysis showed that people with ADHD significantly have lower circulating levels of zinc compared to their controls (WMD: − 2.49 µmol/L; 95% CI − 4.29, − 0.69). Also, the pooled effect size indicated that hair zinc levels in cases with ADHD were not statistically different than their controls (WMD = − 24.19 μg/g; 95% CI − 61.80, 13.42). Present meta-analysis raises the possibility that subjects with ADHD are prone to have declined levels of zinc levels. Based on current findings, screening the zinc levels in subjects with ADHD could be reasonable. Further well-designed studies are needed to clarify the role of zinc in the etiology of ADHD.
ScienceNature.com

Screening of patients born small for gestational age with the Silver-Russell syndrome phenotype for DLK1 variants

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. Silver–Russell syndrome (SRS) is a rare imprinting disorder associated with prenatal and postnatal growth retardation. Loss of methylation (LOM) on chromosome 11p15 is observed in 40 to 60% of patients and maternal uniparental disomy (mUPD) for chromosome 7 (upd(7)mat) in ~5 to 10%. Patients with LOM or mUPD 14q32 can present clinically as SRS. Delta like non-canonical Notch ligand 1 (DLK1) is one of the imprinted genes expressed from chromosome 14q32. Dlk1-null mice display fetal growth restriction (FGR) but no genetic defects of DLK1 have been described in human patients born small for gestational age (SGA). We screened a cohort of SGA patients with a SRS phenotype for DLK1 variants using a next-generation sequencing (NGS) approach to search for new molecular defects responsible for SRS. Patients born SGA with a clinical suspicion of SRS and normal methylation by molecular testing at the 11p15 or 14q32 loci and upd(7)mat were screened for DLK1 variants using targeted NGS. Among 132 patients, only two rare variants of DLK1 were identified (NM_003836.6:c.103 G > C (p.(Gly35Arg) and NM_003836.6: c.194 A > G p.(His65Arg)). Both variants were inherited from the mother of the patients, which does not favor a role in pathogenicity, as the mono-allelic expression of DLK1 is from the paternal-inherited allele. We did not identify any pathogenic variants in DLK1 in a large cohort of SGA patients with a SRS phenotype. DLK1 variants are not a common cause of SGA.
CancerNature.com

Bergenin, a PPARγ agonist, inhibits Th17 differentiation and subsequent neutrophilic asthma by preventing GLS1-dependent glutaminolysis

Bergenin is a natural PPARγ agonist that can prevent neutrophil aggregation, and often be used in clinics for treating respiratory diseases. Recent data show that Th17 cells are important for neutrophil aggregation and asthma through secreting IL-17A. In this study, we investigated the effects of bergenin on Th17 differentiation in vitro and subsequent neutrophilic asthma in mice. Naïve T cells isolated from mouse mesenteric lymph nodes were treated with IL-23, TGF-β, and IL-6 to induce Th17 differentiation. We showed that in naïve T cells under Th17-polarizing condition, the addition of bergenin (3, 10, 30 μM) concentration-dependently decreased the percentage of CD4+ IL-17A+ T cells and mRNA expression of specific transcription factor RORγt, and function-related factors IL-17A/F, IL-21, and IL-22, but did not affect the cell vitality and apoptosis. Furthermore, bergenin treatment prevented GLS1-dependent glutaminolysis in the progress of Th17 differentiation, slightly affected the levels of SLC1A5, SLC38A1, GLUD1, GOT1, and GPT2. Glutamine deprivation, the addition of glutamate (1 mM), α-ketoglutarate (1 mM), or GLS1 plasmid all significantly attenuated the above-mentioned actions of bergenin. Besides, we demonstrated that bergenin (3, 10, and 30 μM) concentration-dependently activated PPARγ in naïve T cells, whereas PPARγ antagonist GW9662 and siPPARγ abolished bergenin-caused inhibition on glutaminolysis and Th17 differentiation. Furthermore, we revealed that bergenin inhibited glutaminolysis by regulating the level of CDK1, phosphorylation and degradation of Cdh1, and APC/C-Cdh1-mediated ubiquitin-proteasomal degradation of GLS1 after activating PPARγ. We demonstrated a correlation existing among bergenin-affected GLS1-dependent glutaminolysis, PPARγ, “CDK1-APC/C-Cdh1” signaling, and Th17 differentiation. Finally, the therapeutic effect and mechanisms for bergenin-inhibited Th17 responses and neutrophilic asthma were confirmed in a mouse model of neutrophilic asthma by administration of GW9662 or GLS1 overexpression plasmid in vivo. In conclusion, bergenin repressed Th17 differentiation and then alleviated neutrophilic asthma in mice by inhibiting GLS1-dependent glutaminolysis via regulating the “CDK1-APC/C-Cdh1” signaling after activating PPARγ.
HealthNature.com

Social cognition in individuals born preterm

Faces hold a substantial value for effective social interactions and sharing. Covering faces with masks, due to COVID-19 regulations, may lead to difficulties in using social signals, in particular, in individuals with neurodevelopmental conditions. Daily-life social participation of individuals who were born preterm is of immense importance for their quality of life. Here we examined face tuning in individuals (aged 12.79 ± 1.89 years) who were born preterm and exhibited signs of periventricular leukomalacia (PVL), a dominant form of brain injury in preterm birth survivors. For assessing the face sensitivity in this population, we implemented a recently developed experimental tool, a set of Face-n-Food images bordering on the style of Giuseppe Arcimboldo. The key benefit of these images is that single components do not trigger face processing. Although a coarse face schema is thought to be hardwired in the brain, former preterms exhibit substantial shortages in the face tuning not only compared with typically developing controls but also with individuals with autistic spectrum disorders. The lack of correlations between the face sensitivity and other cognitive abilities indicates that these deficits are domain-specific. This underscores impact of preterm birth sequelae for social functioning at large. Comparison of the findings with data in individuals with other neurodevelopmental and neuropsychiatric conditions provides novel insights into the origins of deficient face processing.
ScienceNature.com

A systematic review assessing the existence of pneumothorax-only variants of FLCN. Implications for lifelong surveillance of renal tumours

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. Individuals with Birt–Hogg–Dubé syndrome (BHDS) may develop fibrofolliculomas, pneumothorax and/or renal cell carcinoma (RCC). Currently, all patients with pathogenic FLCN variants are recommended to have renal surveillance. It has however been suggested that some FLCN variants only cause pneumothorax, which would make surveillance unnecessary in certain cases. This review assesses this possibility. We provide an up-to-date analysis of clinical and genetic features of BHDS. The PUBMED database was systematically searched to find all articles describing patients with pathogenic FLCN variants. The relevant clinical and genetic features of these patients were recorded and analysed. The prevalence of pneumothorax, pulmonary cysts, RCC and characteristic skin lesions in BHDS were 50.9% (n = 1038), 91.9% (n = 720), 22.5% (n = 929) and 47.9% (n = 989), respectively. There was a higher prevalence of pneumothoraces (p < 0.0001) but lower prevalence of dermatological findings (p < 0.0001) in patients from East Asia compared to North America or Europe. Of the 194 pathogenic FLCN variants, 76 could be defined as ‘pneumothorax-only’. Pneumothorax only pathogenic variants (POPVs) were distributed throughout the gene, and there were no statistical differences in variant type. The majority of POPVs (65/76) affected no more than three individuals. Individuals with ‘POPVs’ also tended to be younger (45 vs. 47 years, p < 0.05). Many apparent POPVs in the literature could result from variable expressivity, age-related penetrance and other confounding factors. We therefore recommend that all individuals found to carry a pathogenic FLCN variant be enroled in lifelong surveillance for RCC.
ScienceNature.com

Probiotic supplementation reduces inflammatory profiles but does not prevent oral immune perturbations during SIV infection

HIV/SIV infections lead to massive loss of mucosal CD4 + T cells and breakdown of the epithelial mucosa resulting in severe microbial dysbiosis and chronic immune activation that ultimately drive disease progression. Moreover, disruption of one of the most understudied mucosal environments, the oral cavity, during HIV-induced immunosuppression results in significant microbial and neoplastic co-morbidities and contributes to and predicts distal disease complications. In this study we evaluated the effects of oral probiotic supplementation (PBX), which can stimulate and augment inflammatory or anti-inflammatory pathways, on early SIV infection of rhesus macaques. Our study revealed that similar to the GI mucosae, oral CD4 + T cells were rapidly depleted, and as one of the first comprehensive analyses of the oral microflora in SIV infection, we also observed significant modulation among two genera, Porphyromonas and Actinobacillus, early after infection. Interestingly, although PBX therapy did not substantially protect against oral dysbiosis or ameliorate cell loss, it did somewhat dampen inflammation and T cell activation. Collectively, these data provide one of the most comprehensive evaluations of SIV-induced changes in oral microbiome and CD4 + T cell populations, and also suggest that oral PBX may have some anti-inflammatory properties in lentivirus infections.
CancerNature.com

Lack of intrafollicular memory CD4 + T cells is predictive of early clinical failure in newly diagnosed follicular lymphoma

Despite a characteristic indolent course, a substantial subset of follicular lymphoma (FL) patients has an early relapse with a poor outcome. Cells in the microenvironment may be a key contributor to treatment failure. We used a discovery and validation study design to identify microenvironmental determinants of early failure and then integrated these results into the FLIPI. In total, 496 newly diagnosed FL grade 1–3 A patients who were prospectively enrolled into the MER cohort from 2002 to 2012 were evaluated. Tissue microarrays were stained for CD4, CD8, FOXP3, CD32b, CD14, CD68, CD70, SIRP-α, TIM3, PD-1, and PD-L1. Early failure was defined as failing to achieve event-free survival at 24 months (EFS24) in immunochemotherapy-treated patients and EFS12 in all others. CyTOF and CODEX analysis were performed to characterize intratumoral immunophenotypes. Lack of intrafollicular CD4 expression was the only predictor of early failure that replicated with a pooled OR 2.37 (95%CI 1.48–3.79). We next developed a bio-clinical risk model (BioFLIPI), where lack of CD4 intrafollicular expression moved patients up one FLIPI risk group, adding a new fourth high-risk group. Compared with BioFLIPI score of 1, patients with a score of 2 (OR 2.17; 95% CI 1.08–4.69), 3 (OR 3.53; 95% CI 1.78–7.54), and 4 (OR 8.92; 95% CI 4.00–21.1) had increasing risk of early failure. The favorable intrafollicular CD4 T cells were identified as activated central memory T cells, whose prognostic value was independent from genetic features. In conclusion, lack of intrafollicular CD4 expression predicts early failure in FL and combined with FLIPI improves identification of high-risk patients; however, independent validation is warranted.
ScienceNature.com

Danshensu alleviates pseudo-typed SARS-CoV-2 induced mouse acute lung inflammation

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) can induce acute inflammatory response like acute lung inflammation (ALI) or acute respiratory distress syndrome, leading to severe progression and mortality. Therapeutics for treatment of SARS-CoV-2-triggered respiratory inflammation are urgent to be discovered. Our previous study shows that Salvianolic acid C potently inhibits SARS-CoV-2 infection. In this study, we investigated the antiviral effects of a Salvia miltiorrhiza compound, Danshensu, in vitro and in vivo, including the mechanism of S protein-mediated virus attachment and entry into target cells. In authentic and pseudo-typed virus assays in vitro, Danshensu displayed a potent antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2 with EC50 of 0.97 μM, and potently inhibited the entry of SARS-CoV-2 S protein-pseudo-typed virus (SARS-CoV-2 S) into ACE2-overexpressed HEK-293T cells (IC50 = 0.31 μM) and Vero-E6 cell (IC50 = 4.97 μM). Mice received SARS-CoV-2 S via trachea to induce ALI, while the VSV-G treated mice served as controls. The mice were administered Danshensu (25, 50, 100 mg/kg, i.v., once) or Danshensu (25, 50, 100 mg·kg-1·d-1, oral administration, for 7 days) before SARS-CoV-2 S infection. We showed that SARS-CoV-2 S infection induced severe inflammatory cell infiltration, severely damaged lung tissue structure, highly expressed levels of inflammatory cytokines, and activated TLR4 and hyperphosphorylation of the NF-κB p65; the high expression of angiotensinogen (AGT) and low expression of ACE2 at the mRNA level in the lung tissue were also observed. Both oral and intravenous pretreatment with Danshensu dose-dependently alleviated the pathological alterations in mice infected with SARS-CoV-2 S. This study not only establishes a mouse model of pseudo-typed SARS-CoV-2 (SARS-CoV-2 S) induced ALI, but also demonstrates that Danshensu is a potential treatment for COVID-19 patients to inhibit the lung inflammatory response.
ScienceNature.com

Allele frequency differentiation at height-associated SNPs among continental human populations

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. Methods to detect polygenic adaptation have recently been shown to be sensitive to uncorrected stratification in GWAS, thereby casting doubts on whether polygenic adaptation is prevalent among humans. Consistent with a signal of adaptation at human height loci, the mean FST among African, East Asian, and European populations was shown to be significantly higher at height-associated SNPs than that at non-associated SNPs. This conclusion was reached, however, using height-associated SNPs ascertained from a GWAS design impacted by residual confounding due to uncorrected stratification. Specifically, we show here that the estimated effect sizes are significantly correlated with population structure across continents, potentially explaining the elevated differentiation previously reported. We alleviated these concerns of confounding by ascertaining height-associated SNPs from two biobank GWAS (UK Biobank, UKB, and Biobank Japan, BBJ), where measures to control for confounding in GWAS are more effective. Consistent with a global signature of polygenic adaptation, we found that compared to non-associated SNPs, frequencies of height-associated SNPs are indeed significantly more differentiated among continental populations from both the 1000 Genomes Project (p = 0.0012 for UKB and p = 0.0265 for BBJ), and the Human Genome Diversity Project (p = 0.0225 for UKB and p = 0.0032 for BBJ). However, we found no significant difference among continental populations in polygenic height scores. Through simulations, we found that polygenic score-based statistics could lose power in detecting polygenic adaptation in presence of independent converging selections, thereby potentially explaining the inconsistent results based on FST and polygenic scores.
ScienceNature.com

An implantable human stem cell-derived tissue-engineered rostral migratory stream for directed neuronal replacement

The rostral migratory stream (RMS) facilitates neuroblast migration from the subventricular zone to the olfactory bulb throughout adulthood. Brain lesions attract neuroblast migration out of the RMS, but resultant regeneration is insufficient. Increasing neuroblast migration into lesions has improved recovery in rodent studies. We previously developed techniques for fabricating an astrocyte-based Tissue-Engineered RMS (TE-RMS) intended to redirect endogenous neuroblasts into distal brain lesions for sustained neuronal replacement. Here, we demonstrate that astrocyte-like-cells can be derived from adult human gingiva mesenchymal stem cells and used for TE-RMS fabrication. We report that key proteins enriched in the RMS are enriched in TE-RMSs. Furthermore, the human TE-RMS facilitates directed migration of immature neurons in vitro. Finally, human TE-RMSs implanted in athymic rat brains redirect migration of neuroblasts out of the endogenous RMS. By emulating the brain’s most efficient means for directing neuroblast migration, the TE-RMS offers a promising new approach to neuroregenerative medicine.
ScienceNature.com

Granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor: an immunotarget for sepsis and COVID-19

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. Granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), which belongs to the colony-stimulating factor (CSF) superfamily and was originally identified as a hemopoietic growth factor, is mainly produced by lymphocytes and innate lymphoid cells. Nonhematopoietic cell populations such as fibroblasts, endothelial cells, and epithelial cells may also secrete GM-CSF in response to an activating stimulus. Currently, GM-CSF is considered to play a smaller role in homeostatic myelopoiesis in a steady state because GM-CSF-gene-deficient mice exhibit steady-state hematopoiesis and a virtually normal lifespan of granulocytes and monocytes [1]. During the course of inflammation, systemic GM-CSF dramatically increases monocyte and neutrophil production from the bone marrow and plays an important role in the expansion and differentiation of myeloid cells [2]. Moreover, GM-CSF is deemed essential for resistance to local infection and normal pulmonary physiology. GM-CSF deficiency results in pulmonary alveolar proteinosis characterized by the failure to clear surfactant from the lungs due to a shortage of macrophages induced by GM-CSF.
ScienceNature.com

Biallelic P4HTM variants associated with HIDEA syndrome and mitochondrial respiratory chain complex I deficiency

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. We report a patient with profound congenital hypotonia, central hypoventilation, poor visual behaviour with retinal hypopigmentation, and significantly decreased mitochondrial respiratory chain complex I activity in muscle, who died at 7 months of age having made minimal developmental progress. Biallelic predicted truncating P4HTM variants were identified following trio whole-genome sequencing, consistent with a diagnosis of hypotonia, hypoventilation, intellectual disability, dysautonomia, epilepsy and eye abnormalities (HIDEA) syndrome. Very few patients with HIDEA syndrome have been reported previously and mitochondrial abnormalities were observed in three of four previous cases who had a muscle biopsy, suggesting the possibility that HIDEA syndrome represents a primary mitochondrial disorder. P4HTM encodes a transmembrane prolyl 4-hydroxylase with putative targets including hypoxia inducible factors, RNA polymerase II and activating transcription factor 4, which has been implicated in the integrated stress response observed in cell and animal models of mitochondrial disease, and may explain the mitochondrial dysfunction observed in HIDEA syndrome.
ScienceNature.com

Strictly regulated agonist-dependent activation of AMPA-R is the key characteristic of TAK-653 for robust synaptic responses and cognitive improvement

Agonistic profiles of AMPA receptor (AMPA-R) potentiators may be associated with seizure risk and bell-shaped dose-response effects. Here, we report the pharmacological characteristics of a novel AMPA-R potentiator, TAK-653, which exhibits minimal agonistic properties. TAK-653 bound to the ligand binding domain of recombinant AMPA-R in a glutamate-dependent manner. TAK-653 strictly potentiated a glutamate-induced Ca2+ influx in hGluA1i-expressing CHO cells through structural interference at Ser743 in GluA1. In primary neurons, TAK-653 augmented AMPA-induced Ca2+ influx and AMPA-elicited currents via physiological AMPA-R with little agonistic effects. Interestingly, TAK-653 enhanced electrically evoked AMPA-R-mediated EPSPs more potently than AMPA (agonist) or LY451646 (AMPA-R potentiator with a prominent agonistic effect) in brain slices. Moreover, TAK-653 improved cognition for both working memory and recognition memory, while LY451646 did so only for recognition memory, and AMPA did not improve either. These data suggest that the facilitation of phasic AMPA-R activation by physiologically-released glutamate is the key to enhancing synaptic and cognitive functions, and nonselective activation of resting AMPA-Rs may negatively affect this process. Importantly, TAK-653 had a wide safety margin against convulsion; TAK-653 showed a 419-fold (plasma Cmax) and 1017-fold (AUC plasma) margin in rats. These findings provide insight into a therapeutically important aspect of AMPA-R potentiation.
Weight LossNature.com

Downhill hiking improves low-grade inflammation, triglycerides, body weight and glucose tolerance

Exercise is a well-established tool for cardiovascular risk reduction. Particularly eccentric exercise, which essentially means walking downwards could favour more people becoming physically active. With the present controlled study, we tested the hypothesis that eccentric exercise can improve insulin sensitivity, triglyceride handling, body mass index, glucose tolerance and inflammation. We allocated 127 healthy sedentary individuals to one of two groups: (i) an active group of 102 individuals walking downwards a predefined route three to five times per week over two months, covering a difference in altitude of 540 m; for the upward route a cable car was used, for which adherence was recorded electronically and (ii) a matched control group of 25 individuals who stayed sedentary. Fasting and postprandial metabolic profiles were obtained at baseline and after two months. Compared to baseline, eccentric exercise significantly improved HOMA insulin resistance (1.94 ± 1.65 vs. 1.71 ± 1.36 (µU−1 ml) × ((mmol/l)−122.5); p = 0.038) and resulted in a decrease in fasting glucose (97 ± 15 vs. 94 ± 9 mg dl−1; p = 0.025) and glucose tolerance (238 ± 50 vs. 217 ± 47 mg dl−1 h−1; p < 0.001), whereas these parameters did not change significantly in the control group. Eccentric exercise significantly improved triglyceride tolerance (1923 ± 1295 vs. 1670 ± 1085 mg dl−1 h−1; p = 0.003), whereas triglyceride tolerance remained unchanged in the control group (p = 0.819). Furthermore, body mass index (27.7 ± 4.3 vs. 27.4 ± 4.3 kg m−2; p = 0.003) and C-reactive protein (0.27 ± 0.42 vs. 0.23 ± 0.25 mg dl−1; p = 0.031) were significantly lowered in the eccentric exercise group but not in the control group. Downhill walking, a type of exercise is a promising unusual exercise modality with favorable effects on body mass index, insulin action, on postprandial glucose and triglyceride handling and on C-reactive protein.
ScienceNature.com

Medial prefrontal cortex (A32 and A25) projections in the common marmoset: a subcortical anterograde study

This study was aimed at establishing the subcorticals substrates of the cognitive and visceromotor circuits of the A32 and A25 cortices of the medial prefrontal cortex and their projections and interactions with subcortical complexes in the common marmoset monkey (Callithrix jacchus). The study was primarily restricted to the nuclei of the diencephalon and amygdala. The common marmoset is a neotropical primate of the new world, and the absence of telencephalic gyrus favors the mapping of neuronal fibers. The biotinylated dextran amine was employed as an anterograde tracer. There was an evident pattern of rostrocaudal distribution of fibers within the subcortical nuclei, with medial orientation. Considering this distribution, fibers originating from the A25 cortex were found to be more clustered in the diencephalon and amygdala than those originating in the A32 cortex. Most areas of the amygdala received fibers from both cortices. In the diencephalon, all regions received projections from the A32, while the A25 fibers were restricted to the thalamus, hypothalamus, and epithalamus at different densities. Precise deposits of neuronal tracers provided here may significantly contribute to expand our understanding of specific connectivity among the medial prefrontal cortex with limbic regions and diencephalic areas, key elements to the viscerocognitive process.
ScienceNature.com

Fast holographic scattering compensation for deep tissue biological imaging

Scattering in biological tissues is a major barrier for in vivo optical imaging of all but the most superficial structures. Progress toward overcoming the distortions caused by scattering in turbid media has been made by shaping the excitation wavefront to redirect power into a single point in the imaging plane. However, fast, non-invasive determination of the required wavefront compensation remains challenging. Here, we introduce a quickly converging algorithm for non-invasive scattering compensation, termed DASH, in which holographic phase stepping interferometry enables new phase information to be updated after each measurement. This leads to rapid improvement of the wavefront correction, forming a focus after just one measurement iteration and achieving an order of magnitude higher signal enhancement at this stage than the previous state-of-the-art. Using DASH, we demonstrate two-photon fluorescence imaging of microglia cells in highly turbid mouse hippocampal tissue down to a depth of 530 μm.
HealthNature.com

Association between chronic low back pain and degree of stress: a nationwide cross-sectional study

Low back pain (LBP) is a very common health problem worldwide, and has a major impact on quality of life. This is a cross-sectional study using data obtained from the Korea National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (KNHANES) to investigate the health and nutritional status of Korean people, conducted in 2013, 2014, and 2015. The total of 8,473 patients included in the analysis. A 357 (19.34%) subjects in the chronic LBP group and 1,697 (25.61%) subjects in the no chronic LBP group reported no stress (P < 0.001). The numbers of subjects reporting mild, moderate, and severe stress in the two groups were 934 (50.6%) vs. 3,785 (57.11%), 432 (23.4%) vs. 910 (13.73%), and 123 (6.66%) and 235 (3.55%), respectively (all P < 0.001). Multiple logistic regression analysis with full adjustment for other variables indicated higher OR for severe stress (OR 2.82, P < 0.001) than moderate (OR 2.54, P < 0.001) and mild (OR 1.55, P < 0.001) stress. We confirmed that there was a significant association between chronic LBP and degree of stress. Therefore, the degree of stress should be assessed in clinical treatment of chronic LBP patients.

