Can Acne Be Caused By Polycystic Ovary Syndrome?

Type 1 and type 2 diabetes may share a name, but there are as many things different about them as there are similar. At their core, both diseases involve abnormally high levels of sugar in the bloodstream, which is a dangerous, if not life-threatening situation. That occurs as the result of deficiencies in the hormone insulin. In a healthy body, insulin, which is produced by your pancreas, heads to the bloodstream after you eat to break down the sugars from food before escorting them into your cells where they wait to be used as energy.