Can Acne Be Caused By Polycystic Ovary Syndrome?

drweil.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was recently diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome. Could this explain my frequent breakouts?. Absolutely. Polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS, is a type of hormonal disorder that can affect women of childbearing age. In this condition, the pituitary gland produces an excess of luteinizing hormone (LH) and gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH), without an increase in follicular-stimulating hormone (FSH). This imbalance triggers the ovaries to produce higher-than-normal levels of hormones known as androgens, which can influence the development of male characteristics. This hormonal disruption prevents the ovaries from releasing an egg, which instead remains in an ovary and develops into multiple small noncancerous cysts.

