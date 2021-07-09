Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Why Did Jesus Heal On The Sabbath?

By Carey Kinsolving And Friends
Yankton Daily Press
 11 days ago

“Jesus healed on the Sabbath because God the Father works every day,” says Marissa, 10. “Since Jesus is his son, he works every day, too. Just think what would happen if God just took a day off!”. Apart from Jesus claiming to be the Messiah, the issue of Sabbath observance...

www.yankton.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewish#Christian#Hebrews 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
ReligionDesiring God

The Best-Known Hymn in History

Praise Father, Son, and Holy Ghost. These 25 words, known to many around the world today as “The Doxology,” comprise what is likely the single best-known verse of all Christian hymnology and poetry. On the surface, these lyrics are surprisingly modest and memorable. Few of us remember first hearing them,...
Religioninspiringtips.com

10 Obvious Signs God Wants You to be Single

Many Christians wonder how to know if God’s will for them is to get married or just enjoy singlehood. Or they are confused whether which one can glorify God more. God values marriage (Ephesians 5:22-23), and He has intended most people to marry to build a family and populate the earth. Thus, godly marriage is glorifying to Him.
ReligionValley News

Stop going to church

Zachary Elliot Special to Valley News With many of the quarantine restrictions beginning to lift, a lot of us are going places. We’re going to the movies, going to the beach, even going on vacation. We like going places, don’t we? You might even, on occasion, like going to church. What if I told you to stop doing that? That’s right; I want you to stop going to church. I don’t want you to stop going to the grocery store or to work. I want you to stop going to church. For some of you, those might be the sweetest words you’ve ever heard a pastor say. I mean, now you have your Sundays free to go to more places, right? Well, before you get too excited, let me help you understand what I mean. Going to church is not something you do, like going to Disneyland, the park or.
Religionburlington-record.com

For some pastors, past year was a sign from God it was time to quit

Jeff Weddle, a 46-year-old, wise-cracking, self-deprecating, Bible-loving, self-described “failing pastor” from Wisconsin, was already thinking of leaving the ministry before COVID-19 and the 2020 election. He was, as he put it, fed up with church life after two decades as a pastor. Then, what he called “the stupid” — feuds...
ReligionMartinsville Reporter-Times

Taking a deeper look at Psalm 13

While celebrating the fourth of July, along with all the concerts, family outings, sporting events, and fireworks, will we be taking the time to appreciate how our country attained its freedom? What happens when we take our freedoms for granted? We could actually lose the freedoms which we cherish, as some of our freedoms have already been taken away.
ReligionArgus Observer Online

Rev. Roy Delia: The coming world ruler

“And in the latter time … a king of fierce countenance, and understanding dark sentences, shall stand up. And his power shall be mighty, but not by his own power: and he shall destroy wonderfully, and shall prosper, and practise … And through his policy also he shall cause craft to prosper in his hand; and he shall magnify himself in his heart, and by peace shall destroy many: he shall also stand up against the Prince of princes; but he shall be broken without hand” (Daniel 8:23-25). “And all that dwell upon the earth shall worship him, whose names are not written in the book of life of the Lamb slain from the foundation of the world” (Revelation 13:8).
ReligionGainesville.com

'Walk by faith, not by sight'

Greetings and blessings in the name of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I want to begin by saying that we are in a season where we are seeing things that we probably thought we would never see or even imagine. Some of the things we see can sometimes extremely overwhelm us, depress us, confuse us and even torment us if we allow it to.
Religionmadisoncountyjournal.com

GETTING THE MESSAGE/Jesus came to take away sin

The Lord had promised to build His church, beginning in Jerusalem and then spreading to Judea, Samaria, and the ends of the earth (Acts Chapter 1). Thus far in Acts we have seen the gospel spread in the Jewish cities as promised. Many have been converted through the good news that Jesus came to take away sin, vanquish death, and break the power of Satan.
Religioncatholic-daily-reflections.com

Alone With Jesus

“Come away by yourselves to a deserted place and rest a while.” Mark 6:31a. This is an invitation we may need to hear far more than we realize. And it’s an invitation that many find hard to accept from Jesus. But take it as a direct invitation offered to you from our Lord. Hear Him say this to you: “You, my child, please do come away by yourself to a deserted place and rest for a while.”
Tucson, AZtucson.com

In the face of guilt, shame or sin, do not hide from God

In the opening moments of the Bible, we read about the first humans — Adam and Eve. They were God’s creative masterpieces being perfect in every way. He made them with three intentions: to love them personally, for them to fill the Earth with people, and for them to take care of the Earth He had just created.
Religionnsjonline.com

THE WORD: Love, truth and obedience

We are taking a look at the shortest books of the Bible. Second John precedes Third John in the Bible but follows it on the list of shortest books in the Bible. With 13 verses and one chapter, the second book of John has a few more words than Third John in the King James Version.
Louisville, KYsbts.edu

Why Did Jesus’s Teaching Astonish His Hearers?

(Editors’ note: This article is an adapted excerpt from Greg Gilbert’s book Who Is Jesus? (Crossway/9Marks) It was originally published on the Crossway blog.) What was so unusual and so attention-grabbing about Jesus’s teaching?. Part of it was that once people began to challenge him and ask him questions, Jesus...
ReligionCraig Daily Press

Faith column: Faith in Jesus Christ can heal both bodies and spirits

Having faith in Jesus Christ means relying completely on Him — trusting in His infinite power, intelligence, and love. It includes believing His teachings. Because He has experienced all our pains, afflictions, and infirmities, He knows how to help us rise above our daily difficulties. We can exercise faith in Christ when we have an assurance that He exists, understand His character, and know that we are striving to live according to His will. Faith is a principle of action and power (LDS Library).
ReligionHerald-Press

RELIGION: Heaven: our eternal home, part 2

Last week we discussed the different heavens: the atmosphere, celestial heaven, and paradise or the intermediate heaven where God resides and where believers reside before receiving their resurrected bodies at the rapture. The term “intermediate” is used to distinguish from the eternal state which is the new heaven and the new earth.
Religiontruthforlife.org

The Glory of God

The Lord our God has shown us his glory. God’s great design in all His works is the manifestation of His own glory. Any aim less than this would be unworthy of Himself. But how shall the glory of God be manifested to such fallen creatures as we are? Man’s eye is not single in its focus; he always has a side glance toward his own honor, has too high an estimate of his own powers, and so is not qualified to behold the glory of the Lord. It is clear, then, that self must stand out of the way, that there may be room for God to be exalted. And this is the reason why He often brings His people into straits and difficulties, that, being made conscious of their own folly and weakness, they may be fitted to behold the majesty of God when He comes to work their deliverance. He whose life is one even and smooth path will see but little of the glory of the Lord, for he has few occasions of self-emptying and hence but little fitness for being filled with the revelation of God. They who navigate little streams and shallow creeks know but little of the God of tempests; but they who are “doing business on the great waters”1 see “his wondrous works in the deep.”2 Among the huge waves of bereavement, poverty, temptation, and reproach, we learn the power of Jehovah, because we feel the littleness of man.
ReligionGladwin County Record

Sharing Jesus

Unintentionally we all share with others the persons we are and what we believe by the way we live our lives, the language we use, the topics we share, and our daily activities. People are watching. When we intentionally live our lives in the way of Christ, it’s called evangelization. When we intentionally share the story of Jesus and his church and how it has affected our lives, it’s evangelization. As christians, we all called to share Jesus and his message of salvation. What can we do?
ReligionMarshall News Messenger

Clint Decker: Why the deity of Jesus is good news

Jesus once said, “I and the Father are one” (John 10:30). This was an offensive statement to fellow Jews, so much so, they immediately picked up stones to throw at Him, not simply to injure, but kill. Why? Because in their mind, His statement was a violation of their religious laws and it was deserving of death.
ReligionIndianapolis Recorder

The healing

There was a man who was paralyzed, and some other men were carrying him on a mat. They tried to bring him and put him down before Jesus. But there were so many people that they could not find a way to Jesus. So, they went up on the roof and lowered the crippled man down through a hole in the ceiling. They lowered the mat into the room so that the crippled man was lying before Jesus. Jesus saw how much faith they had and said to the sick man, ‘Friend, your sins are forgiven.’” Luke 5:18-20.
Religiontruthforlife.org

Download (Free) — “Preaching the Gospel: How to Proclaim Christ from All of Scripture”

The continuing challenge of preaching is to bring God’s divine content into the human context in which the message is delivered. For pastors, the key is to help their people understand that following death comes judgment and that the salvation God offers through Christ Jesus is the only deliverance from an eternal sentence. Pastors must make a clear, authoritative, and urgent appeal to their congregations to make contact with Jesus Christ from all of Scripture.

Comments / 0

Community Policy