Electric Shocks Should Never Be Used on People With Developmental Disabilities
On Tuesday, July 6, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit overturned a 2020 Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ban on the use of electric shock devices on developmentally disabled children and adults. The court, in its 2 to 1 decision, ruled that the ban regulated the “practice of medicine,” rendering it beyond the FDA’s authority. The question of how electric shocks constitute medicine is not immediately apparent.themighty.com
