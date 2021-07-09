Cancel
Congress & Courts

Electric Shocks Should Never Be Used on People With Developmental Disabilities

 11 days ago
On Tuesday, July 6, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit overturned a 2020 Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ban on the use of electric shock devices on developmentally disabled children and adults. The court, in its 2 to 1 decision, ruled that the ban regulated the “practice of medicine,” rendering it beyond the FDA’s authority. The question of how electric shocks constitute medicine is not immediately apparent.

