‘The Haunting of Hill House’ Maze is Coming to Halloween Horror Nights 2021 at Universal Orlando … @UniversalOrlando #HHN30 #HalloweenHorrorNights #TheHauntingOfHillHouse #OrlandoHalloween

Universal Orlando has announced this year’s Halloween Horror Nights will feature a maze based on the hit Netflix series “The Haunting of Hill House.”. Created, directed, and executive-produced by horror mastermind Mike Flanagan (Hush, Oculus, Gerald’s Game) and executive produced by Trevor Macy, the horror story follows members of the Crain family who are haunted by long-dormant fears stemming from their time living in the menacing Hill House as children, and then being forced to face the ghosts of its grisly past as adults.