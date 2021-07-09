Washington Trust hires Botelho as commercial lending senior vice president
Providence, RI According to The Washington Trust Company, Anthony Botelho has joined the bank’s commercial lending group as senior vice president of commercial banking and commercial & industrial (C&I) team leader. Botelho has more than 35 years of experience at local and regional banks and most recently served as president of Freedom National Bank in Greenville. A seasoned C&I and commercial real estate lender, he will focus on retention & growth of commercial and industrial C&I loans and municipal and commercial deposits.nerej.com
