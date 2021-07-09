Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

AL rallies late for walk-off win in regional opener

By Ryan Matheny
kmaland.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Council Bluffs) — The Abraham Lincoln softball team rallied for three runs and walk-off win to keep its season alive Thursday night. The Lynx (16-19) didn’t have a hit and trailed 2-0 against Des Moines Roosevelt entering the bottom of the seventh in a Class 5A Regional Quarterfinal. Emma O’Neal led off the frame with a double, the first hit of the night for AL off Roosevelt starter Madaline Thomas. O’Neal moved to third on a wild pitch, Holly Hansen drew a walk and courtesy runner Halle Walton stole second.

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lincoln#Roughriders#Kma Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBKVOE

Royals rally to walk off with 7-6 win over Cincinnati Reds

The Kansas City Royals Rallied to walk off with a 7-6 win over the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday night. The Reds were leading 6 to 1 going to the bottom of the 8th when the Royals began their rally. Andrew Benintendi, on his birthday, hit a 2 run home run into the Pepsi Porch to make it a 6-3 game. In the 9th inning, the Royals scored 4 runs. They scored a run on an error. Nicky Lopez drove in 2 runs with a single to tie the game. Lopez would score on Salvador Perezs single to leftfield for the win. Perez talked about his game-winning hit on MLBtv.
MLBchatsports.com

Reds rally late to beat Royals 5-2, win road series in AL park

Jonathan India has been plunked, plunked, barreled into, crashed, kablammed, and generally roughed up routinely of late. He exited early yesterday due to soreness in his ankle picked up on a big collision at 2B last series, and once again had a big crash there today, too. Still, the Cincinnati...
Lincoln, NE1011now.com

Teinert delivers walk-off win for Anderson Ford

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cam Teinert delivered a walk-off 2-RBI single to give Anderson Ford the 2021 Cornhusker League Championship on Monday night. Teinert said he visualized the heroic moment prior to his dramatic at bat. The Anderson Ford pitcher/infielder finished the night with 2 hits, including his game-winning chopper into left field. Caden Steiger and Colten Reed scored, which sent the crowd into a frenzy at Den Hartog Field.
MLBkmaland.com

MLB (7/6): Royals rally for walk-off win

(KMAland) -- The Royals rallied for a walk-off win over the Reds while St. Louis held off San Francisco for a win of their own on Tuesday in MLB action. Kansas City (36-49): The Royals scored six runs in the final two innings to take a 7-6 walk-off win over the Reds. Salvador Perez smacked a game-winning RBI to complete a four-run ninth inning, completing an improbable comeback. Perez finished with a team-high two hits while Nicky Lopez had a game-tying two-run single, and Andrew Benintendi and Michael A. Taylor both hit home runs. Richard Lovelady got the final out of the top of the ninth to move to 2-0.
Lakeland, FLThe Ledger

Keith's big day gives Flying Tigers walk-off win

LAKELAND — Colt Keith's walk-off RBI single gave the Lakeland Flying Tigers a 7-6 victory over the Palm Beach Cardinals Wednesday on Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. The rally began with Palm Beach leading 6-5 entering the final inning. Lakeland shortstop Trei Cruz led-off with a game-tying home run to right field.
Sportsstormlakeradio.com

Alta Aurelia Wins at Poky in Region Opener

A surge in the late innings lifted the Alta Aurelia softball team to an 8-3 win at Pocahontas Area in a Class 2A 1st round game Tuesday night. Poky scored in the 1st inning on a RBI single by Paige Melohn. The Warriors tied it in the 2nd when Emma Peterson scored on a wild pitch.
MLBbucsdugout.com

Pirates walk off vs. Braves in 2-1 win

This whole winning thing is way more fun than losing. After losing six straight over the past week, the Pittsburgh Pirates have now strung together three straight wins, including tonight’s 2-1 win over the Atlanta Braves. The game was pretty timid with very little offense on each side. Bryan Reynolds...
Baseballtherecord-online.com

Keystone 10s with walk-off win over Woolrich, 7-6

WILLIAMSPORT, PA – The two Clinton County teams in the District 12 8-10 tournament staged a thriller at the Old Lycoming Field Thursday evening. Keystone pulled out a final inning walk-off win with a double from Carter Frank; final score, Keystone 7, Woolrich 6. The win in the loser’s bracket...
MLBchatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates Walk Off the Braves for Third Straight Win

Jul 6, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) gestures at second base after hitting a double against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports. The Pittsburgh Pirates were looking for their third win in a row,...
Lakeland, FLThe Ledger

Flying Tigers rally late again for another win

LAKELAND — The Lakeland Flying Tigers used a four-run eighth inning, defeating the Palm Beach Cardinals 8-4 Thursday on Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Tied 4-4 entering the eighth, Trei Cruz led off with a single, and Eliezer Alfonzo hit a ground-rule double, scoring Cruz to give Lakeland a 5-4 lead.
MLBwbut.com

Pirates win literal “Walk Off”/Early game today on WISR

The Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Atlanta Braves for the second straight night with a 2-1 “walk-off” victory at PNC Park. Bryan Reynolds drove in the winning run without a hit. Reynolds was walked with the bases loaded. It was one of three walks in the bottom of the ninth inning. Chad Kuhl allowed just one run on four hits over his six innings of work. He did not walk a batter and struck out seven.
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Minors: Leasher strong before Missions walk-off a win

Rounding up the action at the Padres’ minor league affiliates. Aaron Leasher struck out eight over six strong innings and Jose Azocar walked off Double-A San Antonio’s 5-4 win over Amarillo in the 10th inning with his second hit of the game on Tuesday night. Third baseman Allen Cordoba (.743...
Boulder, COPosted by
Hays Post

⚾ Larks hold off late rally to beat Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. – Wyatt Divis got a strikeout with the tying run and third and the winning run on first and the Hays Larks held off a late rally to beat the Boulder Collegians 7-6 in a non-league game Sunday. The Larks (14-4) led 6-2 after five but the Collegians answered with three in the sixth then after the Larks scored a run in the eighth, the Collegians got one in the ninth.
Reading, PAWFMZ-TV Online

R-Phils walk off with 5-4 win over Senators

READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightins earned a 5-4 walk-off win over the Harrisburg Senators on Friday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. Arquimedes Gamboa hit a pinch-hit, RBI single which allowed Josh Stephen to score the game-winning victory in the bottom of the ninth inning. Victor Santos started for Reading and...
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Minors: Missions walk off a second win in a row

Rounding up the action at the Padres’ minor league affiliates. Juan Fernandez’s ninth-inning single sent Double-A San Antonio to a 7-6 win over Amarillo on Wednesday, the Missions’ second walk-off hit in as many nights. Fernandez (.721 OPS) was 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and a run scored in...
BaseballWAAY-TV

Aviles Jr. does it all in walk-off win over Biscuits

Luis Aviles Jr. did it all for the Trash Pandas in Thursday’s 7-4 win. Aviles made an amazing stop at short in the top of the first inning to hold the Biscuits to one run, then hit a lead-off home run in the bottom of the inning to even things up.
Dyersville, IAtelegraphherald.com

Prep baseball: Beckman rallies for walk-off win in district play

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Owen Huehnergarth finally got his chance in a key situation. Again. The junior catcher delivered a long fly-ball base hit with the bases loaded and no outs in the bottom of the ninth inning Tuesday night as Dyersville Beckman walked off Northeast Goose Lake, 3-2, in an Iowa Class 2A District 9 semifinal at Jenk Field.
MLBKARE

Polanco, Twins overcome late slam, walk off to sweep Tigers

Jorge Polanco hit a game-ending three-run homer in the 10th inning, and the Minnesota Twins completed a four-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers with a wild 12-9 victory. Polanco hit a full-count pitch from Derek Holland to left field for his 12th homer of the season. Catcher Jake Rogers had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy