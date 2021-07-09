AL rallies late for walk-off win in regional opener
(Council Bluffs) — The Abraham Lincoln softball team rallied for three runs and walk-off win to keep its season alive Thursday night. The Lynx (16-19) didn’t have a hit and trailed 2-0 against Des Moines Roosevelt entering the bottom of the seventh in a Class 5A Regional Quarterfinal. Emma O’Neal led off the frame with a double, the first hit of the night for AL off Roosevelt starter Madaline Thomas. O’Neal moved to third on a wild pitch, Holly Hansen drew a walk and courtesy runner Halle Walton stole second.www.kmaland.com
