AL rallies late for walk-off win in regional opener

The Kansas City Royals Rallied to walk off with a 7-6 win over the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday night. The Reds were leading 6 to 1 going to the bottom of the 8th when the Royals began their rally. Andrew Benintendi, on his birthday, hit a 2 run home run into the Pepsi Porch to make it a 6-3 game. In the 9th inning, the Royals scored 4 runs. They scored a run on an error. Nicky Lopez drove in 2 runs with a single to tie the game. Lopez would score on Salvador Perezs single to leftfield for the win. Perez talked about his game-winning hit on MLBtv.