We can’t get to every ballpark, gym, or field, so that means there’s more highlights. It’s time for Region 8 Sports Overtime. The ArkMo Expos started the season ranked last in the state. They finished as runner-up in the 9 and under state tournament. Expos had quite the turnaround, winning 11 of their last 14 games. They’re ranked 3rd in Arkansas and 9th in the nation. Thanks to Brandon DeHart for sending in the info.