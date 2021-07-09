Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cabot, AR

How will the governor’s COVID conversations go?

By Steve Brawner
Courier News
 10 days ago

After more than a year of daily and then weekly COVID-19 press conferences, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced this week that he would try a different tact: A conversation. The governor announced Tuesday that he will be holding a series of “Community COVID Conversations” where he, health officials and community members will talk about the pandemic and about vaccine concerns. The first one was to be in Cabot July 8. He described the idea as a two-way discussion.

www.couriernews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cabot, AR
Cabot, AR
Health
Local
Arkansas Coronavirus
Local
Arkansas Government
Cabot, AR
Coronavirus
Cabot, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asa Hutchinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Gov#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

New Haiti leader with international backing to take charge

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A new prime minister supported by key international diplomats will take charge of Haiti, an official said Monday — a move that appeared aimed at averting a leadership struggle following the assassination of President Jovenal Moïse. Ariel Henry, who was designated prime minister by Moïse before...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan and New...
POTUSAP

Man faces 1st sentencing for felony in riot at US Capitol

CHICAGO (AP) — A Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag is scheduled to become the first Jan. 6 rioter sentenced for a felony, in a hearing that will help set a benchmark for punishment in similar cases. Prosecutors want Paul Allard Hodgkins to...
Books & LiteratureNBC News

Prince Harry to publish a 'wholly truthful' memoir about 'the man I've become'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has inked a deal to publish a memoir detailing his upbringing, Penguin Random House announced Monday. The publisher described the memoir in a statement as "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him." Proceeds from the book, which is scheduled for release late next year, will go to charity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy