The holiday season is on the horizon, and so is an annual tradition returning to showcase Christmas in Pella. Jill Vandevoort with the Pella Convention and Visitors Bureau says the annual Christmas Tour of Homes will be held December 2nd through the 4th. Vandevoort says four stops will be decorated with holiday themes and ideas, generated by the homeowners, volunteers, and local sponsors. Additionally, Vandevoort says the three days of the event are a great time to visit Pella, with a wide range of community events and activities ongoing for both residents and visitors to enjoy, including the new Kerstmarkt on the Molengracht, featuring unique vendors selling hand-crafted items.

PELLA, IA ・ 8 DAYS AGO