Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Transitioning America

Sun-Gazette
 11 days ago

It seems the Democrats in the Senate and Democrats in general have forgotten that Article 2 of The Constitution gives the individual states the power to conduct presidential elections. Senate Bill S1 is designed to take away the right of the states to conduct presidential elections and an attempt to circumvent the Constitution, in my opinion. Likewise, the Supreme Court, especially the chief justice, has rewritten their job description. The court, instead of sharpening the Constitution, is rewriting laws to fit the Constitution, or interpreting what the writers of the Constitution really meant to say about the subject.

www.sungazette.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Bill#America#Presidential Elections#Democrats#The Supreme Court#Marxist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Constitution
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
Senate
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Donald Trump's latest dangerous vaccine pronouncement

(CNN) — The numbers are deeply worrisome. Covid-19 cases -- fueled by the fast-spreading Delta variant -- have nearly tripled over the past three weeks. Every state in the country has seen an increase in cases. It is, by any measure, a fraught moment in the 16-month fight against the...
POTUSNewsweek

Trump Calls Mitch McConnell 'Knucklehead' for Not Eliminating Filibuster

Had Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell been more of a political powerhouse, the filibuster would be a thing of the past and Senator Joe Manchin would be a Republican, according to former President Donald Trump. Once Trump's greatest ally on Capitol Hill, McConnell broke with the former president over his...
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden’s dangerous assault on freedom of speech

Just days after calling voter identification requirements “the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War,” President Joe Biden accused Facebook of “killing people” by failing to censor what the White House characterizes as “misinformation” about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden’s penchant for hyperbole would not be so worrisome if...
Congress & Courtsfloridianpress.com

Senator Rubio’s Fundraising Shows Grim Reality for Demings

With Election Day 2022 still being more than a year away, the Florida Senate race between incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and challenger Rep. Val Demings (D-FL), appears as if it will be a race that will get ugly, fast. However, fundraising says a lot about a candidacy, and Rubio’s fundraising prowess shows a grim reality for Demings’ Senate bid.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Beginning of the end for DACA; federal judge says 'Stop'

Some were surprised when U.S. District Court Judge Andrew Hanen ruled that Barack Obama ’s DACA program was created illegally. I don’t think Obama was. He knew he was exceeding his authority when he created it. On Oct. 25, 2010, when groups supporting rights for undocumented immigrants asked Obama to...
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Restores Filing Rules, Other Covid Limits Remain

Court recinds 150-day filing extension to seek high court review. The U.S. Supreme Court lifted rules that had eased filing deadlines and paper filings during the pandemic, but the building remains closed to lawyers and the public, and there’s no word yet on resuming in-person arguments next term. The 150-day...
Congress & Courtspoliceandsecuritynews.com

Legal Update July/August 2021

In Caniglia v. Strom (US 5-17-21), the United States Supreme Court recently addressed the question of whether law enforcement’s community caretaking duties create a stand-alone doctrine which justifies warrantless searches and seizures in the home. The answer, according to the Court, is NO! Here, the Court refused to recognize the “community caretaking” rule as a “freestanding” Fourth Amendment category.

Comments / 0

Community Policy