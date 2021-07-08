Home Renovation Meets Comedy: Chris Distefano’s Twist on DIY Projects in ‘Backyard Bar Wars’

Keeping your backyard interesting is a never-ending task, but one that you should definitely not skimp out on. When the summer heat hits our homes is usually when we wish to spend more time in the backyard but if it hasn’t received an update in years, it will become boring and lose its appeal to you. However, keeping it fresh doesn’t necessarily imply that you have to spend thousands of dollars of stuff for your backyard each year. Instead, you can attempt some DIY backyard projects that will make your backyard more appealing.