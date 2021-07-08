Cancel
Home Renovation Meets Comedy: Chris Distefano’s Twist on DIY Projects in ‘Backyard Bar Wars’

By Holly Friedel
channelguidemag.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBackyard Bar Wars (premiering July 8 on truTV) is not your average renovation show. This show takes a comedic twist with host Chris Distefano bringing energy like no other. The actor/comedian, alongside contractors Anton and Anthony Downing, assists homeowners in achieving the bar of their dreams and has loads of fun along the way. Whether it is an outrageous backyard tiki setup or a speakeasy-style garage, these spirited hangouts are jaw-dropping masterpieces. Distefano, who’s been headlining comedy clubs and hosting his Hey Babe! podcast, doesn’t leave the humor behind in this DIY venture. He quickly learned he is no professional when it comes to construction.

