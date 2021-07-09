The Spartanburgers Announce Upcoming Home Game Specials
Coming off a sweltering weekend, both in temperature and entertainment, the Spartanburgers look to lace up for another great week of summer baseball. Historic Duncan Park will undoubtedly be busy this week, as the Spartanburgers present fans with a meaty homestand. The weekend will kick off with Friday Night Baseball, allowing fans to kick back and relax with Beach Night, and then top it all off with a Family Funday Sunday.www.spartanburg.com
