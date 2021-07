Mr. and Mrs. T.M. Jessee received a message this morning from the War Department at Hoboken, New Jersey, stating that his body of their only son, Sergeant Frank Jessee, had arrived in New York and asking for shipping directions. He was killed July 23, 1918. He was a brave boy. Soon after the late war was declared he voluntarily enlisted in the service. In a few months he was sent across and lost his life in the battle of Chateau Thierry.