State awards funding for traffic signal upgrades

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Two Luzerne County cities were among 50 municipalities statewide to receive a share of more than $15 million in funding for traffic signal upgrades.

Wilkes-Barre was awarded a $300,000 grant through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Green Light-Go program. The funding will be used for development and implementation of new traffic signal timing plans at 13 intersections.

Hazleton was awarded $305,677 for the modernization of the Diamond Avenue and Vine Street traffic signal.

Gov. Tom Wolf Wednesday announced the sixth round of funding under the program.

“The safety improvements supported by the Green Light-Go program not only help municipalities relieve congestion and traffic flow, they help Pennsylvanians move safely and efficiently,” Wolf said in a press release.

The state reimburses municipalities for technology upgrades to improve the efficiency and operation of existing traffic signals. The improvements include the installation of light-emitting diode or LED technology, signal retiming, the development of plans for special events and monitoring of signals.