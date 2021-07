91, of Frankfort, went home to be with the Lord and reunited with many family and friends Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Clinton House Health and Rehabilitation in Frankfort were she had lived and was loved by many of the staff. She was born March 9, 1930, in Clinton County, to Harold and Leota (Talbert) Hinton. She was the eldest of six siblings, Mable (Charles “Speck”) Weida, Jim (Karen) Hinton, Joe (Betty) Hinton, Nancy (Ted) Stewart, and Kay (Randy) Cunningham.