Marvel Studios and DC Films not performing at Comic-Con @ Home

Space Jam: A New Legacy actor Cedric Joe has a suggestion for Marvel Studios - make a movie about Miles Morales and let him play the part of the hero. Into The Spider-Verse was a smash hit for Sony Pictures Animation, raking in $375 million at the box office. Tom Holland called it "one of the coolest films [he has] ever seen," Rian Johnson said it was the "the Velvet Underground of superhero movies" and James Gunn is confident that it is his favourite superhero movie. Following the dorky yet endearing Miles Morales as he tries to navigate the pitfalls of high school and where he fits in New York City, his powers come from a radioactive spider that has escaped from a super-collider built by Kingpin. He discovers that other Spider-people from other dimensions - namely Peter B. Parker, Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man Noir, Peni Parker and Spider-Ham - have been expelled from their dimension and into Miles' reality as a result of Kingpin's experiments on the super-collider.