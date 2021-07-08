Marvel Studios and DC Films not performing at Comic-Con @ Home
The San Diego Comic-Con will arrive this year at the end of July in digital format due to the COVID-19, but that is not the only novelty of the event. Different media are echoing a story that will surely reduce interest in the convention: Marvel Studios and DC Films they will not be part of the celebration. For years this was the place where new movies and series were announced, trailers were released and the hype of different content was fed. The trend changed …marketresearchtelecast.com
Comments / 0