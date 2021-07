Air Max 90s are not always shown the most love by Nike. It has been a long time since we have seen a pair as hyped up as the Atmos Camo pair or the Bacons, which ended up releasing earlier this year. When images of these first leaked, I became very excited for the release, as the 90s are one of my all-time favorite shoes. All four colors piqued my interest, but I chose the yellow ones because I did not have any yellow pairs in my collection.