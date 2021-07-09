Cancel
The many faces of cGAS: how cGAS activation is controlled in the cytosol, the nucleus, and during mitosis

By Anna-Maria Herzner, Martin Schlee, Eva Bartok
Nature.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSignal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 260 (2021) Cite this article. dsDNA over 40 bp and guanosine-bearing, Y-form DNA activate cGAS, a nucleotidyltransferase that generates its cognate dinucleotide, 2′–3′ cGAMP, which then activates Stimulator of Interferon Genes (STING), downstream IRF3 and NF-KB signaling, and the release of proinflammatory mediators and type-I interferon (IFN).2 This pathway is a major workhorse of the antiviral response, responsible for sensing a number of DNA viruses, bacterial and protozoan pathogens, DNA from damaged or malignantly transformed cells, and, indirectly, any pathogens inducing mitochondrial damage and DNA release, including RNA viruses. cGAS or STING-deficient mice succumb to poxviruses and HSV-1, demonstrating the essential role of this pathway in vertebrate immune defense. Nonetheless, key aspects of cGAS regulation have remained unclear, in particular how cGAS is shielded from constitutive activation by self DNA in the nucleus and during mitosis.

www.nature.com

ScienceNews-Medical.net

Iodine derivative kills SARS-CoV-2 within 90 sec

The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-COV-2), which is the causative agent of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), is often transmitted to others through respiratory droplets from saliva and nasal fluid. When an individual is infected with COVID-19, these tiny droplets contain SARS-CoV-2 viral particles that have a diameter within the range of 0-10 micrometers (µm).
ScienceNature.com

Fast holographic scattering compensation for deep tissue biological imaging

Scattering in biological tissues is a major barrier for in vivo optical imaging of all but the most superficial structures. Progress toward overcoming the distortions caused by scattering in turbid media has been made by shaping the excitation wavefront to redirect power into a single point in the imaging plane. However, fast, non-invasive determination of the required wavefront compensation remains challenging. Here, we introduce a quickly converging algorithm for non-invasive scattering compensation, termed DASH, in which holographic phase stepping interferometry enables new phase information to be updated after each measurement. This leads to rapid improvement of the wavefront correction, forming a focus after just one measurement iteration and achieving an order of magnitude higher signal enhancement at this stage than the previous state-of-the-art. Using DASH, we demonstrate two-photon fluorescence imaging of microglia cells in highly turbid mouse hippocampal tissue down to a depth of 530 μm.
PhysicsNature.com

Controlled multi-photon subtraction with cascaded Rydberg superatoms as single-photon absorbers

The preparation of light pulses with well-defined quantum properties requires precise control at the individual photon level. Here, we demonstrate exact and controlled multi-photon subtraction from incoming light pulses. We employ a cascaded system of tightly confined cold atom ensembles with strong, collectively enhanced coupling of photons to Rydberg states. The excitation blockade resulting from interactions between Rydberg atoms limits photon absorption to one per ensemble and rapid dephasing of the collective excitation suppresses stimulated re-emission of the photon. We experimentally demonstrate subtraction with up to three absorbers. Furthermore, we present a thorough theoretical analysis of our scheme where we identify weak Raman decay of the long-lived Rydberg state as the main source of infidelity in the subtracted photon number and investigate the performance of the multi-photon subtractor for increasing absorber numbers in the presence of Raman decay.
AstronomyPhys.org

Discovered: Energetic hot wind from low-luminosity active galactic nucleus

Supermassive black holes in the universe swallow gas around them. The infalling gas is called black hole accretion flow. In a study published in Nature Astronomy, the group led by Prof. YUAN Feng at Shanghai Astronomical Observatory (SHAO) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, together with the group led by Prof. LI Zhiyuan at Nanjing University, found direct evidence for the existence of an energetic hot wind launched from the hot accretion flow onto a weakly accreting supermassive black hole, representing a step toward understanding accretion processes around black hole.
CancerMedicalXpress

Extracellular mRNA transported to the nucleus shows translation-independent function

A research group led by Professor Sachie Hiratsuka, of the Institute for Biomedical Research, Shinshu University, has found that a specific sequence of messenger RNA (mRNA), which exists outside cells, binds to receptors on the surface of natural killer (NK) cells and is taken up into the nucleus. The group found that NK cells with mRNA uptake are able to enhance their migration activity and interferon gamma production. Furthermore, NK cells incorporating the mRNA showed an inhibitory effect on cancer metastasis in animal experiments.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Effects of stem cells from inducible brown adipose tissue on diet-induced obesity in mice

Adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells (ASCs) are a promising option for the treatment of obesity and its metabolic co-morbidities. Despite the recent identification of brown adipose tissue (BAT) as a potential target in the management of obesity, the use of ASCs isolated from BAT as a therapy for patients with obesity has not yet been explored. Metabolic activation of BAT has been shown to have not only thermogenic effects, but it also triggers the secretion of factors that confer protection against obesity. Herein, we isolated and characterized ASCs from the visceral adipose tissue surrounding a pheochromocytoma (IB-hASCs), a model of inducible BAT in humans. We then compared the anti-obesity properties of IB-hASCs and human ASCs isolated from visceral white adipose tissue (W-hASCs) in a murine model of diet-induced obesity. We found that both ASC therapies mitigated the metabolic abnormalities of obesity to a similar extent, including reducing weight gain and improving glucose tolerance. However, infusion of IB-hASCs was superior to W-hASCs in suppressing lipogenic and inflammatory markers, as well as preserving insulin secretion. Our findings provide evidence for the metabolic benefits of visceral ASC infusion and support further studies on IB-hASCs as a therapeutic option for obesity-related comorbidities.
HealthEurekAlert

Diabetes care, glycemic control during pandemic in US

What The Study Did: Rates at which patients with type 2 diabetes received diabetes-related health services prior to and during the COVID-19 pandemic are compared in this study. Authors: Ateev Mehrotra, M.D., M.P.H., of Harvard Medical School in Boston, is the corresponding author. To access the embargoed study: Visit our...
ScienceNature.com

Polarization-insensitive GaN metalenses at visible wavelengths

The growth of wide-bandgap materials on patterned substrates has revolutionized the means with which we can improve the light output power of gallium nitride (GaN) light-emitting diodes (LEDs). Conventional patterned structure inspection usually relies on an expensive vacuum-system-required scanning electron microscope (SEM) or optical microscope (OM) with bulky objectives. On the other hand, ultra-thin metasurfaces have been widely used in widespread applications, especially for converging lenses. In this study, we propose newly developed, highly efficient hexagon-resonated elements (HREs) combined with gingerly selected subwavelength periods of the elements for the construction of polarization-insensitive metalenses of high performance. Also, the well-developed fabrication techniques have been employed to realize the high-aspect-ratio metalenses working at three distinct wavelengths of 405, 532, and 633 nm with respective diffraction-limited focusing efficiencies of 93%, 86%, and 92%. The 1951 United States Air Force (USAF) test chart has been chosen to characterize the imaging capability. All of the images formed by the 405-nm-designed metalens show exceptional clear line features, and the smallest resolvable features are lines with widths of 870 nm. To perform the inspection capacity for patterned substrates, for the proof of concept, a commercially available patterned sapphire substrate (PSS) for the growth of the GaN LEDs has been opted and carefully examined by the high-resolution SEM system. With the appropriately chosen metalenses at the desired wavelength, the summits of structures in the PSS can be clearly observed in the images. The PSS imaging qualities taken by the ultra-thin and light-weight metalenses with a numerical aperture (NA) of 0.3 are comparable to those seen by an objective with the NA of 0.4. This work can pioneer semiconductor manufacturing to choose the polarization-insensitive GaN metalenses to inspect the patterned structures instead of using the SEM or the bulky and heavy conventional objectives.
ScienceNature.com

Non-flipping DNA glycosylase AlkD scans DNA without formation of a stable interrogation complex

The multi-step base excision repair (BER) pathway is initiated by a set of enzymes, known as DNA glycosylases, able to scan DNA and detect modified bases among a vast number of normal bases. While DNA glycosylases in the BER pathway generally bend the DNA and flip damaged bases into lesion specific pockets, the HEAT-like repeat DNA glycosylase AlkD detects and excises bases without sequestering the base from the DNA helix. We show by single-molecule tracking experiments that AlkD scans DNA without forming a stable interrogation complex. This contrasts with previously studied repair enzymes that need to flip bases into lesion-recognition pockets and form stable interrogation complexes. Moreover, we show by design of a loss-of-function mutant that the bimodality in scanning observed for the structural homologue AlkF is due to a key structural differentiator between AlkD and AlkF; a positively charged β-hairpin able to protrude into the major groove of DNA.
ScienceScience Now

Mechanical forces regulate endothelial-to-mesenchymal transition and atherosclerosis via an Alk5-Shc mechanotransduction pathway

The response of endothelial cells to mechanical forces is a critical determinant of vascular health. Vascular pathologies, such as atherosclerosis, characterized by abnormal mechanical forces are frequently accompanied by endothelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EndMT). However, how forces affect the mechanotransduction pathways controlling cellular plasticity, inflammation, and, ultimately, vessel pathology is poorly understood. Here, we identify a mechanoreceptor that is sui generis for EndMT and unveil a molecular Alk5-Shc pathway that leads to EndMT and atherosclerosis. Depletion of Alk5 abrogates shear stress–induced EndMT responses, and genetic targeting of endothelial Shc reduces EndMT and atherosclerosis in areas of disturbed flow. Tensional force and reconstitution experiments reveal a mechanosensory function for Alk5 in EndMT signaling that is unique and independent of other mechanosensors. Our findings are of fundamental importance for understanding how mechanical forces regulate biochemical signaling, cell plasticity, and vascular disease.
ScienceNature.com

Allele frequency differentiation at height-associated SNPs among continental human populations

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. Methods to detect polygenic adaptation have recently been shown to be sensitive to uncorrected stratification in GWAS, thereby casting doubts on whether polygenic adaptation is prevalent among humans. Consistent with a signal of adaptation at human height loci, the mean FST among African, East Asian, and European populations was shown to be significantly higher at height-associated SNPs than that at non-associated SNPs. This conclusion was reached, however, using height-associated SNPs ascertained from a GWAS design impacted by residual confounding due to uncorrected stratification. Specifically, we show here that the estimated effect sizes are significantly correlated with population structure across continents, potentially explaining the elevated differentiation previously reported. We alleviated these concerns of confounding by ascertaining height-associated SNPs from two biobank GWAS (UK Biobank, UKB, and Biobank Japan, BBJ), where measures to control for confounding in GWAS are more effective. Consistent with a global signature of polygenic adaptation, we found that compared to non-associated SNPs, frequencies of height-associated SNPs are indeed significantly more differentiated among continental populations from both the 1000 Genomes Project (p = 0.0012 for UKB and p = 0.0265 for BBJ), and the Human Genome Diversity Project (p = 0.0225 for UKB and p = 0.0032 for BBJ). However, we found no significant difference among continental populations in polygenic height scores. Through simulations, we found that polygenic score-based statistics could lose power in detecting polygenic adaptation in presence of independent converging selections, thereby potentially explaining the inconsistent results based on FST and polygenic scores.
ScienceNature.com

Investigating PLGA microparticle swelling behavior reveals an interplay of expansive intermolecular forces

This study analyzes the swelling behavior of native, unmodified, spherically uniform, monodisperse poly(lactic-co-glycolic acid) (PLGA) microparticles in a robust high-throughput manner. This work contributes to the complex narrative of PLGA microparticle behavior and release mechanisms by complementing and extending previously reported studies on intraparticle microenvironment, degradation, and drug release. Microfluidically produced microparticles are incubated under physiological conditions and observed for 50 days to generate a profile of swelling behavior. Microparticles substantially increase in size after 15 days, continue increasing for 30 days achieving size dependent swelling indices between 49 and 83%. Swelling capacity is found to correlate with pH. Our study addresses questions such as onset, duration, swelling index, size dependency, reproducibility, and causal mechanistic forces surrounding swelling. Importantly, this study can serve as the basis for predictive modeling of microparticle behavior and swelling capacity, in addition to providing clues as to the microenvironmental conditions that encapsulated material may experience.
ScienceNature.com

A simple microscopy setup for visualizing cellular responses to DNA damage at particle accelerator facilities

Cellular responses to DNA double-strand breaks (DSBs) not only promote genomic integrity in healthy tissues, but also largely determine the efficacy of many DNA-damaging cancer treatments, including X-ray and particle therapies. A growing body of evidence suggests that activation of the mechanisms that detect, signal and repair DSBs may depend on the complexity of the initiating DNA lesions. Studies focusing on this, as well as on many other radiobiological questions, require reliable methods to induce DSBs of varying complexity, and to visualize the ensuing cellular responses. Accelerated particles of different energies and masses are exceptionally well suited for this task, due to the nature of their physical interactions with the intracellular environment, but visualizing cellular responses to particle-induced damage - especially in their early stages - at particle accelerator facilities, remains challenging. Here we describe a straightforward approach for real-time imaging of early response to particle-induced DNA damage. We rely on a transportable setup with an inverted fluorescence confocal microscope, tilted at a small angle relative to the particle beam, such that cells can be irradiated and imaged without any microscope or beamline modifications. Using this setup, we image and analyze the accumulation of fluorescently-tagged MDC1, RNF168 and 53BP1—key factors involved in DSB signalling—at DNA lesions induced by 254 MeV α-particles. Our results provide a demonstration of technical feasibility and reveal asynchronous initiation of accumulation of these proteins at different individual DSBs.
ScienceNature.com

Probiotic supplementation reduces inflammatory profiles but does not prevent oral immune perturbations during SIV infection

HIV/SIV infections lead to massive loss of mucosal CD4 + T cells and breakdown of the epithelial mucosa resulting in severe microbial dysbiosis and chronic immune activation that ultimately drive disease progression. Moreover, disruption of one of the most understudied mucosal environments, the oral cavity, during HIV-induced immunosuppression results in significant microbial and neoplastic co-morbidities and contributes to and predicts distal disease complications. In this study we evaluated the effects of oral probiotic supplementation (PBX), which can stimulate and augment inflammatory or anti-inflammatory pathways, on early SIV infection of rhesus macaques. Our study revealed that similar to the GI mucosae, oral CD4 + T cells were rapidly depleted, and as one of the first comprehensive analyses of the oral microflora in SIV infection, we also observed significant modulation among two genera, Porphyromonas and Actinobacillus, early after infection. Interestingly, although PBX therapy did not substantially protect against oral dysbiosis or ameliorate cell loss, it did somewhat dampen inflammation and T cell activation. Collectively, these data provide one of the most comprehensive evaluations of SIV-induced changes in oral microbiome and CD4 + T cell populations, and also suggest that oral PBX may have some anti-inflammatory properties in lentivirus infections.
ScienceNature.com

An implantable human stem cell-derived tissue-engineered rostral migratory stream for directed neuronal replacement

The rostral migratory stream (RMS) facilitates neuroblast migration from the subventricular zone to the olfactory bulb throughout adulthood. Brain lesions attract neuroblast migration out of the RMS, but resultant regeneration is insufficient. Increasing neuroblast migration into lesions has improved recovery in rodent studies. We previously developed techniques for fabricating an astrocyte-based Tissue-Engineered RMS (TE-RMS) intended to redirect endogenous neuroblasts into distal brain lesions for sustained neuronal replacement. Here, we demonstrate that astrocyte-like-cells can be derived from adult human gingiva mesenchymal stem cells and used for TE-RMS fabrication. We report that key proteins enriched in the RMS are enriched in TE-RMSs. Furthermore, the human TE-RMS facilitates directed migration of immature neurons in vitro. Finally, human TE-RMSs implanted in athymic rat brains redirect migration of neuroblasts out of the endogenous RMS. By emulating the brain’s most efficient means for directing neuroblast migration, the TE-RMS offers a promising new approach to neuroregenerative medicine.
Nature.com

The conserved ASTN2/BRINP1 locus at 9q33.1–33.2 is associated with major psychiatric disorders in a large pedigree from Southern Spain

We investigated the genetic causes of major mental disorders (MMDs) including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder I, major depressive disorder and attention deficit hyperactive disorder, in a large family pedigree from Alpujarras, South of Spain, a region with high prevalence of psychotic disorders. We applied a systematic genomic approach based on karyotyping (n = 4), genotyping by genome-wide SNP array (n = 34) and whole-genome sequencing (n = 12). We performed genome-wide linkage analysis, family-based association analysis and polygenic risk score estimates. Significant linkage was obtained at chromosome 9 (9q33.1–33.2, LOD score = 4.11), a suggestive region that contains five candidate genes ASTN2, BRINP1, C5, TLR4 and TRIM32, previously associated with MMDs. Comprehensive analysis associated the MMD phenotype with genes of the immune system with dual brain functions. Moreover, the psychotic phenotype was enriched for genes involved in synapsis. These results should be considered once studying the genetics of psychiatric disorders in other families, especially the ones from the same region, since founder effects may be related to the high prevalence.
ScienceNature.com

Revealing the widespread potential of forests to increase low level cloud cover

Forests play a key role in humanity’s current challenge to mitigate climate change thanks to their capacity to sequester carbon. Preserving and expanding forest cover is considered essential to enhance this carbon sink. However, changing the forest cover can further affect the climate system through biophysical effects. One such effect that is seldom studied is how afforestation can alter the cloud regime, which can potentially have repercussions on the hydrological cycle, the surface radiation budget and on planetary albedo itself. Here we provide a global scale assessment of this effect derived from satellite remote sensing observations. We show that for 67% of sampled areas across the world, afforestation would increase low level cloud cover, which should have a cooling effect on the planet. We further reveal a dependency of this effect on forest type, notably in Europe where needleleaf forests generate more clouds than broadleaf forests.
ScienceNature.com

Detection and analysis of photo-acoustic emission in Direct Laser Interference Patterning

Functional laser texturing by means of Direct Laser Interference Patterning is one of the most efficient approaches to fabricate well-defined micro textures which mimic natural surfaces, such as the lotus effect for self-cleaning properties or shark skin for reduced friction. While numerous technical and theoretical improvements have been demonstrated, strategies for process monitoring are yet to be implemented in DLIP, for instance aiming to treat complex and non-plane surfaces. Over the last 35 years, it has been shown that the sound pressure generated by a laser beam hitting a surface and producing ablation can be detected and analysed using simple and commercially available transducers and microphones. This work describes the detection and analysis of photo-acoustic signals acquired from airborne acoustic emission during DLIP as a direct result of the laser–material interaction. The study includes the characterization of the acoustic emission during the fabrication of line-like micro textures with different spatial periods and depths, the interpretation the spectral signatures deriving from single spot and interference ablation, as well as a detailed investigation of the vertical extent of the interference effect based on the ablated area and its variation with the interference period. The results show the possibility to develop an autofocusing system using only the signals from the acoustic emission for 3D processing, as well as the possibility to predict deviations in the DLIP processing parameters.
ScienceNature.com

Tree-aggregated predictive modeling of microbiome data

Modern high-throughput sequencing technologies provide low-cost microbiome survey data across all habitats of life at unprecedented scale. At the most granular level, the primary data consist of sparse counts of amplicon sequence variants or operational taxonomic units that are associated with taxonomic and phylogenetic group information. In this contribution, we leverage the hierarchical structure of amplicon data and propose a data-driven and scalable tree-guided aggregation framework to associate microbial subcompositions with response variables of interest. The excess number of zero or low count measurements at the read level forces traditional microbiome data analysis workflows to remove rare sequencing variants or group them by a fixed taxonomic rank, such as genus or phylum, or by phylogenetic similarity. By contrast, our framework, which we call trac (tree-aggregation of compositional data), learns data-adaptive taxon aggregation levels for predictive modeling, greatly reducing the need for user-defined aggregation in preprocessing while simultaneously integrating seamlessly into the compositional data analysis framework. We illustrate the versatility of our framework in the context of large-scale regression problems in human gut, soil, and marine microbial ecosystems. We posit that the inferred aggregation levels provide highly interpretable taxon groupings that can help microbiome researchers gain insights into the structure and functioning of the underlying ecosystem of interest.
ScienceNature.com

Effective variant filtering and expected candidate variant yield in studies of rare human disease

In studies of families with rare disease, it is common to screen for de novo mutations, as well as recessive or dominant variants that explain the phenotype. However, the filtering strategies and software used to prioritize high-confidence variants vary from study to study. In an effort to establish recommendations for rare disease research, we explore effective guidelines for variant (SNP and INDEL) filtering and report the expected number of candidates for de novo dominant, recessive, and autosomal dominant modes of inheritance. We derived these guidelines using two large family-based cohorts that underwent whole-genome sequencing, as well as two family cohorts with whole-exome sequencing. The filters are applied to common attributes, including genotype-quality, sequencing depth, allele balance, and population allele frequency. The resulting guidelines yield ~10 candidate SNP and INDEL variants per exome, and 18 per genome for recessive and de novo dominant modes of inheritance, with substantially more candidates for autosomal dominant inheritance. For family-based, whole-genome sequencing studies, this number includes an average of three de novo, ten compound heterozygous, one autosomal recessive, four X-linked variants, and roughly 100 candidate variants following autosomal dominant inheritance. The slivar software we developed to establish and rapidly apply these filters to VCF files is available at https://github.com/brentp/slivar under an MIT license, and includes documentation and recommendations for best practices for rare disease analysis.

