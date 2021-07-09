The many faces of cGAS: how cGAS activation is controlled in the cytosol, the nucleus, and during mitosis
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 260 (2021) Cite this article. dsDNA over 40 bp and guanosine-bearing, Y-form DNA activate cGAS, a nucleotidyltransferase that generates its cognate dinucleotide, 2′–3′ cGAMP, which then activates Stimulator of Interferon Genes (STING), downstream IRF3 and NF-KB signaling, and the release of proinflammatory mediators and type-I interferon (IFN).2 This pathway is a major workhorse of the antiviral response, responsible for sensing a number of DNA viruses, bacterial and protozoan pathogens, DNA from damaged or malignantly transformed cells, and, indirectly, any pathogens inducing mitochondrial damage and DNA release, including RNA viruses. cGAS or STING-deficient mice succumb to poxviruses and HSV-1, demonstrating the essential role of this pathway in vertebrate immune defense. Nonetheless, key aspects of cGAS regulation have remained unclear, in particular how cGAS is shielded from constitutive activation by self DNA in the nucleus and during mitosis.www.nature.com
Comments / 0