Texas House Attempting To Reset On Contentious Elections Bill With New Author, New Committee In Special Session

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas House is starting off on a new foot on the contentious elections proposal that blew up the regular legislative session. As a special session reviving the Republican-priority bill got underway Thursday, there were ample signs that the lower chamber was taking a fresh approach to the legislation, at least procedurally. The bill has a new author who is moving early to get colleagues’ input, and it is going through a new committee that House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, says he created to bring more diverse perspectives to the issue.

Politicsourcommunitynow.com

Texas House democrats remain in D.C. as special session continues

Texas House democrats left Austin and took their fight to Washington D.C. earlier this month. The exit was sparked by voting legislation that has divided both parties. As the clock ticks on the legislative session , actual change is being stalled. "Democrats refuse to be held hostage," said Katie Naranjo,...
Texas Stateaustincountynewsonline.com

Who Is Footing The Bill For The Texas Democrats Weekslong Exodus To Block The Voting Bill?

As Texas House Democrats settle in for a potentially weekslong stay in the nation’s capital, one question is becoming increasingly relevant: Who’s footing the bill?. The House Democratic caucus paid for the two private jets that flew members to Washington, D.C., on Monday, according to the caucus’ executive director, Phillip Martin, who did not provide a price tag for the flights. Otherwise, the caucus has so far split costs like meals, lodging and other transportation with the Mexican American Legislative Caucus, as well as the campaign accounts of Reps. Chris Turner of Grand Prairie and Trey Martinez Fischer of San Antonio. Turner chairs the Democratic caucus.
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Texas Senate approves elections bill as House Democrats decamp in D.C.

The Texas Democrats’ exodus to Washington, D.C., may have hamstrung the Lone Star State’s House but not its Senate. The Texas Senate on Tuesday approved Senate Bill 1, the elections legislation at the top of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott‘s special-session agenda, by a vote of 18-4 along party lines. The 31-seat chamber maintained a quorum despite the absence of nine Democratic senators.
PoliticsOrange Leader

Committees work through weekend on Special Session Agenda

Holding unusual Saturday and Sunday hearings, Senate committees continued considering topics Governor Greg Abbott placed on the agenda for the special session that began last Thursday. Saturday saw the Senate State Affairs Committee consider the session’s marquee issue – elections. SB 1, by Mineola Senator Bryan Hughes would establish uniform early voting hours across the state, limiting the times that polls can be open to nine hours between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. It would also ban drive-through voting, prohibit mass solicitation of mail-in ballot applications to non-mail eligible voters and gives poll watchers more latitude to observe during voting. The committee took hours of testimony from hundreds of witnesses and advanced the bill on a vote of 6 to 3 Sunday afternoon. It could be considered by the full Senate as early as Tuesday.
Texas StateInternational Business Times

Texas Democrats Flee State In Attempt To Halt GOP Election Overhaul Bill

Democratic lawmakers in Texas left the state Monday in an attempt to delay a vote on restrictive voting laws by the Republican-controlled legislature. The plane carrying a majority of state House members left Austin for Washington, D.C. This move will impede the legislation process as Republicans were planning a massive overhaul to the state’s current election procedures.
Politicsfox4news.com

Voting bill the focus of Day 2 of Texas Legislature special session

AUSTIN, Texas - Democratic state senators said they have what amounts to "compromise legislation" for changes to Texas voting laws. They announced a number of bills related to voting in the second day of the special session, including one named in honor of a political icon in Texas: the late Congresswoman Barbara Jordan.

