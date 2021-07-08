Cancel
Small plane lands safely after passenger briefly takes over

wcn247.com
 14 days ago

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers say a passenger on a plane bound for a tiny western Alaska community took control of the plane’s yoke and caused it to nosedive before the pilot was able to regain control and safely land the aircraft. The incident occurred Wednesday on a flight between Bethel and Aniak. Troopers say a preliminary investigation shows an 18-year-old passenger got up from his seat and took control of the yoke before the pilot was able to regain control with help from passengers who pulled the man away. Troopers say the plane had six people on board and that it landed safely in Aniak.

