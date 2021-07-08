Cancel
Pensacola, FL

'We Build The Wall' co-founder indicted on another charge

wcn247.com
 14 days ago

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — The co-founder of the “We Build The Wall” project aimed at raising money for a border wall has been indicted on a second tax charge in Florida, adding to an earlier tax charge and fraud charge. A federal grand jury in Pensacola indicted Brian Kolfage on a charge of filing a false tax return Tuesday. The original indictment handed down in May claimed that between January 2019 and July 2020, Kolfage engaged in a scheme to defraud the government in relation to his 2019 federal income tax returns. Kolfage is facing additional federal charges in New York, where prosecutors say Kolfage diverted money raised for the wall project for his own personal use.

