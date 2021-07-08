7 sent back to Canada after using library lawn to enter US

Cancel
DERBY LINE, Vt. (AP) — Seven people were apprehended after entering Vermont illegally from Quebec by driving across the lawn of a library built in both the United States and Canada. They were immediately returned to Canada. A video released Thursday by The U.S. Border Patrol shows the car driving by the Haskell Free Library and Opera House on July 4, nearly hitting a car in Vermont. Agents apprehended the vehicle a short time later as it headed south on Interstate 91. The occupants were from Canada, France and Romania. They were returned to Canada under special public health rules intended to minimize the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

