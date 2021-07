Maybe you’ve been thinking about going vegan recently, or maybe you’re lactose intolerant — or dairy sensitive — and you want to see what else is in store for your morning cereal. Whatever the case may be, there are so many options when it comes to milk alternatives that you’ll likely never have to touch animal products again if you don’t want to. But what about the health aspect? Well, just like cow’s milk, plant milks usually have a distinct vitamin and nutrient profile that addresses different aspects of nutrition. And you can find the right plant milk that addresses exactly what you’re looking for.