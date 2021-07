BUTTE — After he graduated college, Casey Parrott thought his career would be in the forest industry. But once he settled in Dillon, his passion for sports and tireless work ethic earned him not just a job at Montana Western, but also the Frontier Conference Sports Information Director of the Year award for 2020-21. Originally from Duluth, Minnesota, Parrott has lived in Dillon for the last nine years. He was named the sports information director (SID) at Montana Western in 2016, but the path to the job was not easy.