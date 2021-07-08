Cancel
POTUS

North Dakota sues feds over oil, gas lease sale suspension

By JAMES MacPHERSON - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 14 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota is suing the Biden administration over its suspension of new oil and gas leases on federal land and water. President Joe Biden shut down oil and gas lease sales from the nation’s public lands and waters in his first days in office, citing worries about climate change. The lawsuit filed Wednesday claims the move is unlawful and will cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars. The lawsuit seeks to force the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to reschedule two lease sales that already have been canceled and block the agency from revoking others in the future.

