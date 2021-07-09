Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

'He's very tough': Skubal impresses vs. Twins

MLB
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS -- The last time Tarik Skubal lost a game, simply getting to the All-Star break in the Tigers rotation wasn’t guaranteed. He was among the league leaders in losses and home runs allowed, and he was struggling to pitch deep into games. That was a May 25 loss to Cleveland, which left Skubal at 1-7. As he walked off the Target Field mound Thursday night with the game tied, an early lead and dominant outing gone, he had plenty of things he could lament. His recent pitching wasn’t one of them.

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Kepler
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Jorge Polanco
Person
Tarik Skubal
Person
Niko Goodrum
Person
Rocco Baldelli
Person
Eric Haase
Person
Willi Castro
Person
Casey Mize
Person
Nelson Cruz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBMLive.com

Twins claim former Tigers 1st-round pick off waivers

DETROIT -- The Minnesota Twins have decided to take a closer look at a former Detroit Tigers prospect. The Twins claimed right-handed pitcher Beau Burrows off waivers from the Tigers on Tuesday. He was assigned to Triple-A St. Paul. Burrows had been designated for assignment seven days ago as part...
MLBBleacher Report

One Realistic Trade Each MLB Team Should Make Before Deadline

Colorado's Trevor StoryDavid Zalubowski/Associated Press. Major League Baseball's All-Star Game is less than a week away, and that means we are less than a week from entering the heart of trade-rumors season. The second half of July is always full of dugout hug watches, fake Ken Rosenthal Twitter accounts, and equal parts breaking news and wild speculation as we try to get a sense of which teams are buying and selling before the July 31 deadline.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets: Trading for Jose Berrios, Josh Donaldson secures the NL East

New York Mets trade rumors are beginning to climb out from their cave and one of the first was related to Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson. The former MVP is certainly an intriguing piece for the Mets to potentially add. While not the superstar he was in his prime, Donaldson can still hit baseballs a long distance and with regularity.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Looking for a match in trade for veteran Tigers infielder Jonathan Schoop

After a 7-3 loss to the Twins on May 7, the Tigers were a dismal 9-24, and Jonathan Schoop was hitting only .185/.217/.250 through his first 115 plate appearances of the 2021 season. Since that date, however, things have greatly improved for both player and team. Detroit has quietly gone 31-27 over the last two-plus months, while Schoop’s revived bat has been a big part of that success — the veteran infielder has hit .320/.368/.567 with 14 homers over his last 253 PA.
MLBNew York Post

Twins to Byron Buxton: Sign $70 million extension or we will trade you

You’re either with them or against them. The Minnesota Twins offered outfield Byron Buxton a long-term extension that is above $70 million, according to The Athletic. The deal also includes escalators and incentives that would increase the value of the contract. However, if he declines the offer, the Twins will send him away before the July 30, trade deadline.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Tigers designate one-time elite prospect Nomar Mazara for assignment

The Tigers announced Friday that they’ve designated outfielder Nomar Mazara for assignment and optioned infielder Willi Castro to Triple-A Toledo. Outfielder Derek Hill and infielder Isaac Paredes are up from Toledo in a pair of corresponding roster moves. Detroit has also appointed lefty Miguel Del Pozo as the 27th man for Friday’s doubleheader against the Twins.
MLBWest Central Tribune

Twins still working on Miguel Sano’s bat

Seven years into a major league career that started auspiciously, Miguel Sano remains something of an enigma for the Minnesota Twins, who are still trying to figure out how to make him a consistent hitter. “With a game that can impact the game the way Miggy does, we do end...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Mariners Rumors: Trading with the Twins for Jorge Polanco

Mariners Nation is buzzing with trade speculation and rumors as we approach the 2021 Trade Deadline on July 30, and rightfully so; the Mariners are 2.5 games back in the A.L. wild-card race, and the team is potentially one or two pieces away from getting over the hump. In this article, we’ll take a look at Jorge Polanco, a veteran switch-hitting middle-infielder from the Minnesota Twins.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Gregory Soto’s rise to an All-Star

The 2021 MLB All-Star Game rosters were recently announced in its entirety, and relief pitcher Gregory Soto was the Detroit Tigers’ lone representative this year. Gregory Soto was likely not on the All-Star Game radar as he was gearing up for the 2021 MLB season, but his vast emergence this season propelled him to a spot in the Midsummer Classic. Soto, who was signed as an international free agent back in December of 2012, has emerged into a very strong arm for the Detroit Tigers in a few seasons.
MLBthedallasnews.net

Tigers turn to Tarik Skubal in opener vs. Twins

After handing Texas Rangers All-Star Kyle Gibson his first loss of the season, the Detroit Tigers will begin a four-game series against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night in Minneapolis. Tarik Skubal (5-7, 4.35 ERA), who is 4-0 with a 3.40 ERA in his past seven starts for Detroit, will...
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Jose Berrios: Fans 10 in tough loss

Berrios (7-3) took the loss Tuesday, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit and three walks over seven innings as the Twins were downed 4-1 by the White Sox. He struck out 10. The right-hander only had one bad inning, as two walks, a Miguel Sano error and a...
MLBTwinkie Town

Game 83: Twins vs. White Sox

Radio: WCCO 830, Audacy, The Wolf 102.9 FM, TIBN, twinsbeisbol.com. The Twins look to extend their one-game winning streak today against the villainous White Sox. The Sox come in on a two-game losing streak (to Detroit lol). Today's pitching match-up is Bailey Ober vs. Dylan Cease. Ober, the tall young...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cardinals Rumors: Should St. Louis pursue Byron Buxton?

If the Minnesota Twins are unable to extend Byron Buxton, they’ll likely trade him. Should the St. Louis Cardinals be interested?. Early Friday morning, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the Minnesota Twins and outfielder Byron Buxton were discussing a $70+ million contract extension. But Rosenthal added that if Buxton declines the offer, the Twins are likely to trade him — which could turn the trade market upside down.
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Eight in a row for Twins vs. Tigers? It's not a misprint

When the Twins got their first look at the 2021 schedule last summer, Rocco Baldelli said, "We were wondering if there was a misprint, or if there was something that could be done about it. We were told no, it was not a misprint, and no, there was nothing we could do about it. So we play."
MLBPioneer Press

Despite rough return, Twins’ Michael Pineda says he’s healthy

The Twins were happy to get right-hander Michael Pineda back into their pitching rotation and equally pleased with his effort, if not the outcome, in a 6-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday at Target Field. Pineda (3-5) was tagged for five earned runs on 12 hits in...
MLBneworleanssun.com

White Sox's Yasmani Grandal might be out vs. Twins

Tony La Russa's postgame Zoom call with the media got off to a much later start than normal Monday night after the White Sox dropped the series opener with the Minnesota Twins 8-5 in Minneapolis. The timing had nothing to do with the fact the American League Central-leading White Sox...

Comments / 0

Community Policy