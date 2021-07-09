'He's very tough': Skubal impresses vs. Twins

MINNEAPOLIS -- The last time Tarik Skubal lost a game, simply getting to the All-Star break in the Tigers rotation wasn’t guaranteed. He was among the league leaders in losses and home runs allowed, and he was struggling to pitch deep into games. That was a May 25 loss to Cleveland, which left Skubal at 1-7. As he walked off the Target Field mound Thursday night with the game tied, an early lead and dominant outing gone, he had plenty of things he could lament. His recent pitching wasn’t one of them.