Jaden Shackelford Narrows Transfer Choices, Considers Alabama Return

By Harrison Holland
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f6HD8_0arnpD0D00

Jaden Shackelford led Alabama basketball in scoring last season with 14.0 ppg, but just days ago he officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after two years in Tuscaloosa.

While speculation of his options elsewhere surrounded the move, more clarity of Shackelford's plans surfaced Thursday night.

According to Jeff Goodman of Stadium, the left-hander narrowed his transfer choices, including Ohio State, Texas Tech and Oklahoma.

Interestingly, though, Shackelford hasn't ruled out a return to the Crimson Tide. Alabama reportedly remains an option, and losing its leading scorer would mean every starter from its Sweet 16 group would be replaced for the upcoming season.

When his plans were originally announced and made official earlier this week, it was before July 7, the date college underclassmen had to decide about their NBA ambitions. To either stay in the draft or return to school.

Day-by-day, or seemingly every other day, there are new developments for the junior guard, both favoring the Crimson Tide and head coach Nate Oats, and suggesting he'll take his talents elsewhere for the 2021-22 season.

With Alabama's return of senior guard Jahvon Quinerly and do-it-all wing Keon Ellis, both of which set to rotate with five-star freshman lead guard JD Davison and Texas Tech transfer guard Nimari Burnett, the Crimson Tide have a stable of ball-handlers and shooters in its backcourt.

Though Alabama has Quinerly as its only returning lead guard.

Additionally, Shackelford's return would put the Crimson Tide at its scholarship limit with 13, something to consider in the weight of his decision.

Stay tuned to BamaCentral for more updates of the developing story.

